A man has been arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing a woman Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel for an extended period before forcibly snatching her mobile phone from her duty post at IFFCO Chowk Metro station and fleeing.

A man has been arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing a woman Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel for an extended period before forcibly snatching her mobile phone from her duty post at IFFCO Chowk Metro station and fleeing, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Manish Kumar, a resident of Basia Garh village in Rajasthan’s Karauli district, was arrested by a Gurgaon Metro police team on October 13, nearly three weeks after the alleged incident took place on September 26.

According to the woman’s complaint, Manish had allegedly been following and harassing her for a considerable period. The situation escalated on September 26 when he reportedly arrived at her duty post at IFFCO Chowk Metro station, forcibly snatched her mobile phone and escaped. He also allegedly threatened the woman and her family, the complaint stated.

“A case was registered at Gurgaon Metro police station under relevant sections of law on the basis of her complaint. Police subsequently traced and arrested the accused from Gurgaon.” a police spokesperson said.

Police investigations further revealed that Manish had a criminal history in Gurgaon. A check of his records showed that cases related to molestation and vehicle damage had previously been registered against him, police said.

Further investigation is underway.