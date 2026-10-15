A man died in Jabalpur after receiving injections from an unqualified man at an unregistered hospital. The accused, Satish Sahu, was arrested while his sister, who owns the hospital, is being sought. The hospital was sealed after expired drugs were found.

A man died after allegedly receiving injections at Ashwani Hospital in Belkhaḍu, under the Katangi police station area of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Police have arrested the man accused of allegedly administering the injections, while his sister, identified as Dr. Sarita Sahu, is being sought in connection with the case.

According to the information provided, Shekhar Chaudhary, a resident of the Belkhaḍu outpost area, was taken to Ashwani Hospital in Belkhaḍu after complaining of stomach pain. There, a man identified as Satish Sahu allegedly administered injections, but Shekhar did not recover. On October 3, he was taken back to the hospital for further treatment. After receiving another round of injections, his condition reportedly deteriorated, and he died.

Police Launch Investigation

Speaking with ANI, Ashwani Mishra, Sub-Inspector of Police, said, "On October 2, 2026, Shekhar Chaudhary, an 18-year-old resident of Jhangra village and son of Jagdish Chaudhary, suddenly developed stomach pain at around 11:30 p.m. His family took him to Ashwini Hospital for treatment. There, Satish Sahu, who was providing treatment, reportedly administered nine injections over approximately four hours during the night. Shekhar experienced some relief, after which his family took him home. The following day, Shekhar again complained of stomach irritation and pain, prompting his family to take him back to Ashwini Hospital. Satish Sahu once again treated him by administering an IV drip mixed with injections. Shekhar Chaudhary died during the treatment. Following a complaint from the family, police at Katangi Police Station initiated an inquest and began an investigation into the death. During the investigation, it was found that Satish Sahu did not possess any valid documents or medical qualifications authorising him to practise medicine. The Block Medical Officer (BMO) also visited the site and conducted an inspection. Subsequently, a case was registered against Satish Sahu in connection with the incident. He was arrested and produced before the competent court.

Illegal Hospital Sealed, Sister on the Run

Following the incident, police arrested Satish Sahu and launched a search for his sister, Sarita Sahu, who reportedly owns the hospital. An investigation by the health department allegedly revealed that Sarita Sahu was practising medicine without proper qualifications. Officials also found that the siblings had allegedly been treating patients using expired medicines. The hospital was reportedly operating without registration. Following the findings, authorities sealed the hospital and seized expired medicines. The irregularities came to light after the patient's death prompted an investigation by the police and health department. (ANI)