A man, identified as Sahil, was shot dead in Delhi's Rohini on Saturday shortly after being released from jail. According to Delhi Police, a single shot proved fatal, and they suspect the murder could be part of an ongoing gang war.
Police Suspect Gang War Motive
Preliminary investigation suggests that only one round was fired, which turned out to be fatal. Officials suspect the murder could be part of a larger gang war.
