A man in Firozabad shot his wife and her alleged lover at an internet cafe. The couple's son witnessed the shooting and recorded the incident on his phone.

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district shot his wife and her alleged lover after discovering them together at an internet cafe. The incident occurred on the night of October 6, and both injured individuals have been hospitalised.

The accused, Rishabh, was arrested by police. A licensed revolver, bullets, and other evidence were seized from him. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Rishabh and Shipra had been married for around ten years and have two children. Rishabh suspected that his wife was having an extramarital affair with Sunny, also known as Shiv Thakur, who runs an internet cafe. This suspicion had led to ongoing disputes between the couple.

On October 6, around 10 PM, Rishabh learnt that his wife was at Sunny's internet cafe with him. He reached the spot along with his son. In a fit of rage, he took out his licensed revolver and fired six rounds. He first fired two rounds at Sunny and then four rounds at his wife, Shipra.

The firing caused panic in the busy area. Several shopkeepers shut their establishments and fled. Police arrived after being informed and arrested Rishabh.

The injured, Shipra and Sunny, were taken to the trauma centre at the district hospital. Their condition was serious, and they were referred to Agra Medical College for further treatment.

Shipra has denied the allegations of an affair with Sunny. She claimed that her husband shot her as part of a plan to kill her.

The couple's son was present at the scene and recorded the shooting on his mobile phone. In the video, the boy could be heard pleading with his father, saying, "Papa, don't."

Video clips of the incident have gone viral on social media. The police are continuing their investigation.