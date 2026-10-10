Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge attacked the Centre over heavy security for protests against the EC in Delhi, alleging the intent is to 'extinguish' dissent. He questioned the use of anti-riot gear and predicted CEC Gyanesh Kumar will 'resign soon'.

Kharge Slams Centre Over Security, Predicts CEC's Resignation

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Central government over the massive security deployment in the national capital ahead of protests against the Election Commission, alleging that the Centre's sole intent is to "extinguish any sort of protest" and claiming that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar will "resign soon."

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Kharge questioned the heavy mobilisation of security personnel and alleged requisitions for specialised anti-riot and border equipment to manage demonstrators at Jantar Mantar. "The intent is very clear of the central government: to extinguish any sort of protest by anybody against the Election Commission. I find it quite surprising that the central government has called in more than 60,000 personnel for Delhi. They have written to the CRPF to get anti-arson, anti-rioting weapons. They have also asked for weapons that are used on the border to be used at the site in Jantar Mantar. For what? If you see the circular of the government seeking help from CRPF, it is very evident that PM Modi and HM Shah are extremely afraid of what is happening," Kharge said. The Karnataka Minister pointed out that protesters had sought prior clearance to hold a peaceful gathering at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar, which was rejected by authorities. "Why is the central government so keen on protecting the Chief Election Commissioner? Where is Gyanesh Kumar hiding? Is he hiding in Amit Shah's house? Is he hiding in the prime minister's house? Is he hiding in the RSS headquarters of Nagpur? Why is he not answering? Why is the BJP answering on his behalf? So it's very clear that, just like Dharmendra Pradhan, Gyanesh Kumar will also resign soon," he added.

INDIA Bloc Approaches President Over Grievances

Addressing questions regarding the INDIA bloc's meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, Kharge said the Opposition approached the head of state after the central leadership refused to address their grievances regarding discrepancies surrounding Form 6 and Form 7 during the revision of electoral rolls. "She is the head of the state, and we have brought to her notice what is happening with Form 6 and Form 7. What are our objections with respect to the functioning of the Election Commission? The Election Commission is a constitutional body, but it is not above the Constitution," Kharge said.

He added, "Since the Prime Minister is unwilling to listen, since the Home Minister is unwilling to listen, they are unwilling to act because they are party to it. Hence, we have no choice but to go to the President, and I am sure that the President, in her capacity as the constitutional head and the guardian of the Constitution, will do the right thing."

His remarks come as CJP has called for a protest on Saturday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and opposing the SIR exercise. The proposed demonstration comes amid a political confrontation between the Opposition and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over allegations of "vote chori" and the revision of electoral rolls. (ANI)