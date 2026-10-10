Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the central government of turning India into a "Muzzled Democracy" by detaining activists and protestors. The CJP is protesting in Delhi demanding the sacking of the Chief Election Commissioner.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, on Saturday, in a scathing attack on the central government, accused it of transforming the "Mother of Democracy" into a "Muzzled Democracy" through widespread detentions and severe security clampdowns ahead of the high-stakes demonstrations in the capital.

The national capital has turned into a high-security fortress as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) had announced a 'Jantar Mantar 2.0' protest today (october 10), demanding the sacking of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Kharge Condemns 'Muzzled Democracy'

In a post on X, the Congress National President condemned the heavy-handed state response against citizens exercising their democratic rights. He noted that the students, youth, lawyers, journalists, social activists, farm union leaders, and content creators questioning the regime are being systematically detained. "Our youth, students, lawyers, journalists, social activists, farm union leaders, YouTubers, content creators, everyone who is questioning this regime are being detained. Modi Govt has turned the “Mother of Democracy” into a ‘Muzzled Democracy’! The cowardice of the BJP-RSS is on full display today," he said. Our youth, students, lawyers, journalists, social activists, farm union leaders, You Tubers, content creators, everyone who is questioning this regime are being detained. Modi Govt has turned the “Mother of Democracy” into a ‘Muzzled Democracy’! The cowardice of the BJP-RSS is on full display today. Detentions, arrests, jails, lathis and pellets cannot deter the people of India. Since the days of our Freedom struggle, the youth have been at the forefront of shaping the nation’s destiny. The Congress Party, along with the united Opposition, will fight this tyrannical regime, tooth and nail. We shed our blood to win India’s freedom. We will continue to fight, with every ounce of our strength, to defend our Democracy, our Constitution and the fundamental rights of every Indian. — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 10, 2026

Kharge emphasised that such detentions, arrests or police action will not affect the youth. "Detentions, arrests, jails, lathis and pellets cannot deter the people of India. Since the days of our Freedom struggle, the youth have been at the forefront of shaping the nation’s destiny," he said.

The senior Congress leader added that the Congres party remains firm in fighting agaisnt the "tyrannical regime" to defend Indian democracy. "The Congress Party, along with the united Opposition, will fight this tyrannical regime, tooth and nail. We shed our blood to win India’s freedom. We will continue to fight, with every ounce of our strength, to defend our Democracy, our Constitution and the fundamental rights of every Indian," he said.

Activists Detained, Police Action Continues

Meanwhile, Delhi Police continue to detain activists after informing them that permission had not been granted for the protest.

Earlier today, CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke, who was on a flight to Delhi from Mumbai to participate in the protest, posted a video on Instagram claiming that Police were detaining him and his associates even as they deboarded the aircraft at Delhi Airport.

The CJP also claimed that content creator Dhruv Rathee had been detained, saying, "The Dictator is TERRIFIED of young people who question its wrongdoings and refuse to stay silent."

Jairam Ramesh Accuses PM-HM Duo of Being 'Rattled'

Moreover, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of turning the national capital into a "fortress" to crush peaceful youth demonstrations over alleged voter disenfranchisement.

In a post on X, Ramesh said that the central leadership is "extremely nervous and rattled" by the youth-led protest, being organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. "The nation’s capital has been turned into a fortress. Armed security personnel are all over the place. The PM-HM duo is extremely nervous and rattled by a peaceful protest by youth deeply concerned with the planned stealing of their Constitutional right to vote guaranteed by Article 326," he said.

Heavy Security Deployed Across National Capital

Meanwhile, security personnel have been deployed at multiple locations as CJP activists remain firm on their call to protest against the Election Commission.

Entry points to the national capital have been placed under heightened security, while 46 Metro stations remain closed, according to the details provided. (ANI)