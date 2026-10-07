A man in Lucknow shot a dog dead after it barked at him while he was riding his motorcycle. The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

A dog was shot dead after it allegedly barked at a man riding a motorcycle in the Talkatora area of Lucknow district. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, which showed the man stopping his bike, taking out a rifle and shooting the dog before leaving the spot.

The incident took place around 6:30 AM near Green Field School in Rajajipuram. An NGO later approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Man was wearing a blue uniform and helmet, appeared to be a guard

According to the CCTV footage, three dogs started barking at the man as he rode past the area. He stopped his motorcycle and got off after apparently becoming angry. He then took a rifle from his shoulder, took a bullet from his pocket and loaded the weapon before firing at one of the dogs. The dog died on the spot, after which the man left the area on his motorcycle.

The man was wearing a blue uniform and a helmet and appeared to be a security guard. However, his identity and occupation have not yet been confirmed.

Inspector Kuldeep Dubey said a case had been registered and that the accused would be identified with the help of CCTV footage. Police said further action would be taken after identifying him.

The incident has sparked outrage among animal welfare groups and local residents. Further investigation is underway.