The Nagaland State Lottery announced the Dear Fame Thursday 8 PM draw result, awarding a Rs 1 Crore jackpot. Check prize breakdowns, tier details, and 30-day official claim guidelines.

Rs 1 Crore — that is the top jackpot waiting for one lucky ticket holder as the Nagaland State Lottery declared official results for the Dear Fame Thursday 8 PM draw on November 5. State lottery officials published the winning combinations across multiple prize tiers in Nagaland. Ticket holders must match their physical slips against the official gazette publication to claim their money.

How much does a ticket cost? Just Rs 7. State authorities run this weekly evening lottery to pull in public revenue while offering legal cash rewards across participating states. This Thursday evening draw forms a core part of the daily schedule.

Drawing Schedule and Official Results Publication

Timing matters. The 8 PM slot marks the official end of sales for the Dear Fame Thursday draw. Supervisors immediately begin the prize selection process under strict government rules.

Minutes after state officials select the winning counters, staff post the official records for the public. Players can check physical tickets against the gazette publication or visit local authorised distribution networks to verify their status.

Prize Categories and Winner Breakdown

One single ticket takes home the ultimate jackpot. While the primary jackpot winner collects Rs 1 Crore, players holding non-matching series with the same winning serial number receive a Rs 1,000 consolation reward.

Rs 10,000 goes to second prize winners. Lower tiers pay out Rs 500 for third, Rs 250 for fourth, and Rs 120 for fifth prize matches. Sellers profit too. Authorised lottery vendors take home direct sales commissions, including a Rs 5 Lakh reward for selling the top Rs 1 Crore ticket.

How to Claim the Jackpot and Lower Prizes

30 days — that is the strict deadline for the jackpot winner to visit the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries. Claimants must bring a clean, fully legible, untampered physical ticket. Sign the back. Unsigned or damaged tickets will not pass state verification.

Local registered lottery agents handle smaller prize payouts directly across participating regions. Jackpot claimants must fill out official claim forms, attach valid government identity proof, and submit passport photos before administrators authorise the final bank payout.