NCRTC has launched a new Trip Pass for Namo Bharat NCMC users, aimed at regular commuters. This allows pre-payment for multiple journeys between two fixed points, reducing the need for frequent recharges and saving valuable travel time.

NCRTC Introduces Trip Pass for Enhanced Commuter Convenience

National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has introduced a Trip Pass facility on Namo Bharat for NCMC users, offering a convenient way for regular travellers to plan and pay for their journeys in advance while saving significant time during their daily commute. The step will make travel more convenient for those commuters who travel regularly on Namo Bharat.

According to a release, Namo Bharat is currently serving over 1.1 lakh commuters on a daily basis. Of these, a large number of commuters travel between a definite Point A and B. This new facility is a welcome step for these commuters who travel frequently between the same two stations. Instead of purchasing a ticket for every journey or repeatedly recharging their NCMC cards, commuters can now purchase a Trip Pass for multiple trips in advance. This reduces the need for repeated transactions and saves valuable time that would otherwise be spent purchasing tickets or topping up their cards, making the overall journey faster and more seamless.

How the Trip Pass Works

The Trip Pass is designed for commuters who regularly travel between the same Point A (origin) and Point B (destination). Once a Trip Pass is loaded on the NCMC card, the applicable trip is automatically deducted when the commuter travels between these points. For example, a commuter regularly travelling from A (Sarai Kale Khan) to B (Modipuram) can purchase the required number of trips in advance and use the pass for these journeys. The pass can also be used multiple times in a day, provided the commuter travels between the same designated stations for which the pass has been purchased.

Benefits Over Wallet Recharges

A journey from Sarai Kale Khan to Modipuram costs ₹210 in Standard Coach and ₹250 in Premium Coach. While ₹2,000 is the maximum limit for NCMC card wallet recharge, for a commuter travelling to and from regularly between these two stations, this amount can be used up in just four days, or even less than a week. With a Trip Pass, commuters can plan and pay for multiple journeys in advance, reducing the need for frequent wallet recharges and the time spent on these transactions.

Rules for Trip Pass Usage

The Trip Pass is valid only for the pre-selected source and destination stations for which it is purchased. If a commuter travels between different stations, the regular fare for that journey will be deducted from the balance available in the NCMC card's Global Wallet.

For instance, if a commuter has a Trip Pass for Sarai Kale Khan to Begumpul but travels only up to a station before Begumpul , the lower applicable fare will be charged from the Global Wallet, provided sufficient balance is available. Similarly, if the commuter travels beyond Begumpul and the Global Wallet does not have sufficient balance to cover the additional fare, the commuter will need to recharge the wallet before exiting at the destination.

Flexible Pass Options

Commuters can choose from different Trip Pass options based on their travel frequency. The Trip Passes are available for both Standard and Premium coaches, with options ranging from 1 to 40 trips. The number of trips can be selected based on how frequently a commuter travels between the same two stations. (ANI)