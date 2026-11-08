Santosh Kumar Singh Chauhan died after his scooter was struck by a car in Kanpur's Kalyanpur area on Sunday evening. Police have initiated legal proceedings and established contact with the deceased's family members following the tragedy.

Fatal Road Accident in Kanpur

A man was killed after his two-wheeler was allegedly struck by a car in the Kalyanpur area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Sunday evening, police said. The deceased has been identified as Santosh Kumar Singh Chauhan. According to the police, the incident occurred around 7:30 PM, following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Speaking on the incident, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Kalyanpur, Dileep Kumar Singh said, "This evening at 7:30 PM, information was received that an accident had occurred. Upon the police's arrival at the scene, it was found that a car had struck a person riding a scooter; the scooter rider died on the spot. The deceased has been identified as Santosh Kumar Singh Chauhan."

Legal Proceedings Initiated

The official further confirmed that the victim's family has been informed and necessary legal proceedings have been initiated. "Contact has been established with the family of the deceased. A case is being registered, and further legal action is being taken in this regard," ACP Singh added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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