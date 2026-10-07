A car fire in the basement of a residential building in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar led to a swift rescue operation. Delhi Fire Services successfully saved 11 trapped individuals, containing the blaze within 20 minutes without injuries.

Fire Erupts in South Delhi Building

A fire broke out in the basement of a building in the Khidki Extension area of Malviya Nagar in South Delhi, officials said. Acting swiftly upon receiving the distress call, the Delhi Fire Services rushed three fire tenders to the spot, successfully rescuing 10 to 11 people trapped in the building.

The fire, which reportedly started in a car parked inside the basement, was brought under control within 20 minutes.

Rescue Operation Details

Speaking to ANI, Fire Officer Kamlesh said, "We received a call and reached Malviya Nagar; we even tried calling the person who reported it. It took us about 15 to 20 minutes to extinguish the fire in the car. Three fire engines arrived. We rescued 10 to 11 people."

Officials added that the situation was brought under control quickly, preventing the flames from spreading further into the residential floors. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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