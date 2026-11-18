A man was arrested for desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib at a Tilak Nagar Gurudwara. Police have also registered a separate case against committee members following a complaint by religious groups, sparking further investigation into the incident.

Man Held for Sacrilege at Delhi Gurudwara; Committee Members Booked

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested a 40-45-year-old man for allegedly tearing a page of the holy Guru Granth Sahib at a Gurudwara in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area. In a significant twist, a separate Daily Diary Entry (chronological, written record of all daily activities, arrivals, departures, complaints, and incidents that take place inside a police station) has also been registered treating the Gurudwara committee members as accused following a complaint by religious groups.

According to police details from DD No. 65A dated November 17, 2026, the incident came to light after a PCR call was logged at PS Tilak Nagar on November 17 at approximately 01:58 PM. The caller, 71-year-old Manmohan Singh—President of the Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha located in Old Sahibpura, Tilak Nagar—informed authorities that an unknown individual had desecrated the holy scripture. Police personnel rushed to the spot where the complainant stated that the sacrilege had originally taken place on November 15 at around 4:00 PM, when an unknown Sikh person tore a page of the Holy Guru Granth Sahib.

On November 17 at around 1:00 PM, the suspect returned to the Gurudwara, where committee members and locals recognised him and immediately alerted the police. The accused was apprehended on the spot and taken into police custody. He identified himself as Satnam Singh, son of Naval Singh, aged roughly 40 to 45 years (complete address currently unverified). Based on the complaint, an FIR No. 461/26 has been registered at PS Tilak Nagar. The accused has been booked under stringent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS): Section 192 BNS: Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot (cognizable, bailable); Section 298 BNS: Injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class (cognizable, non-bailable, punishable with up to 2 years imprisonment) and Section 299 BNS: Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs (cognizable, non-bailable, punishable with up to 3 years imprisonment).

In a parallel development, based on a complaint lodged by certain religious persons, a separate DD entry has been registered against all members of the Gurudwara committee, treating them as co-accused in the matter. The committee members named in the records include: Manmohan Singh (71), President; Prem Singh (71); Harbir Singh (65); Saroop Singh (72); and Sukhdev Singh (75). Further investigation into the sequence of events, the exact motive of the accused, and the circumstances surrounding the committee's handling of the premises is currently underway. (ANI)