Union Minister Amit Shah praised security forces for neutralizing Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Lateef Bhat in a Kulgam encounter. The operation successfully eliminated the last known active local terrorist of the outfit in the Kashmir Valley.

Amit Shah Lauds Forces After LeT Commander Neutralized in Kulgam

Union Minister on Wednesday lauded the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and intelligence agencies for their coordinated efforts in neutralising Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Lateef Bhat during an operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

In a post on X, the Union Minister said, "The nation salutes the brave Jawans of JKP, Army and CRPF and intelligence agencies." He further said that the coordinated operation had neutralised the last known active local terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Taiba in the Valley. With the coordinated efforts of JKP, Indian Army, CRPF and intelligence agencies, Lashkar's last known active local terrorist in the valley, Lateef Bhat, was neutralised in an operation in Kulgam in the early morning hours today. One of his terrorist associates, Umar Nisar, was also neutralised in Kulgam, the day before. The entire operation was marked by a very high level of synergy. The nation salutes the brave Jawans of JKP, Army and CRPF and intelligence agencies. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 18, 2026

"With the coordinated efforts of JKP, Indian Army, CRPF and intelligence agencies, Lashkar's last known active local terrorist in the valley, Lateef Bhat, was neutralised in an operation in Kulgam in the early morning hours today. One of his terrorist associates, Umar Nisar, was also neutralised in Kulgam the day before. The entire operation was marked by a very high level of synergy," he said.

According to police sources, LeT commander Lateef Bhat was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district on Wednesday. Bhat was trapped inside a mosque during the operation and was repeatedly asked to surrender, but he refused. No damage was caused to the mosque during the operation, police sources said.

According to Kashmir Zone Police, the body of the neutralised terrorist, along with a weapon, was recovered from the encounter site. In a post on X, Kashmir Zone Police said, "The body of one neutralised terrorist, along with a weapon, have been recovered from the encounter site. The terrorist neutralised during the joint operation is identified as Mohd Lateef Bhat R/o Khrewan, Kulgam."

Meanwhile, the police on Tuesday informed that Umar Nisar Dar, who was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, had conducted reconnaissance along with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Commander Lateef Bhat at multiple locations on November 10 before the attack against Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. According to the CCTV footage shared by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the accused conducted reconnaissance at Mir Baar, Akhran, Hablish and Kilam to identify targets and plan attacks on security forces.