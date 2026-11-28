North Tripura Police and BSF personnel successfully intercepted a truck in the Panisagar area, seizing 44,000 bottles of illicit codeine-based cough syrup valued at Rs 4.4 crore, marking a significant step toward a drug-free Tripura.

North Tripura (Tripura) [India], November 28 (ANI): A joint team of the Panisagar Police and the 199th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted a truck and seized 44,000 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup valued at approximately Rs 4.4 crore, police said. North District Additional Superintendent of Police, Ashish Kumar Thakur, said that after the truck was intercepted, a search was conducted, which led to the recovery of a large consignment of narcotic substance worth over Rs 4 crore.

“Today a joint operation was carried out by Panisagar Police Station and the BSF in the Panisagar PS area. A truck was intercepted on the main highway road in the Panisagar PS area, and after intercepting it, a search was conducted. Around 44,000 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup, a narcotic substance with a market value of around Rs 4.4 crore, were found in it,” he said. Thakur praised the joint effort by the BSF 199 Battalion and Panisagar Police Station officials for the seizure. He also noted that this reflects the coordination within the police department and with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF). “Both the BSF 199 Battalion and Panisagar PS had information, and both put in a joint effort. So, we can say this is a major seizure by North Tripura Police. And it marks a significant success in the continuous effort of North Tripura Police and Tripura Police to make Tripura drug-free. Somewhere, this also highlights our coordination and the police's liaison with the CRPF and BSF. Going forward as well, we will try to make such seizures so we can advance a drug-free Tripura and live up to that goal,” he said. (ANI)