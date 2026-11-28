The Patiala House Court granted bail to Naveen in a Chhawla extortion firing case, noting he was not named in the FIR and lacked evidence linking him to the scene. He remains subject to a bail bond and specific court conditions.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court has granted bail to Naveen in a firing for extortion case in the Chhawla area. Naveen is allegedly associated with a gang of Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu. This case pertains to firing at a farmhouse in a bid to extort money. An FIR was registered at Chhawla Police Station initially. Later, the investigation was transferred to the Special Cell of Delhi Police. The FIR was registered on August 29, 2025, on the statement of complainant Satbir Singh regarding a firing incident by unknown persons at Shooken House / Jagdish Krishan Farm, Chhawala, on the night of August 28-29, 2025. Investigation revealed that the incident was linked to alleged extortion/protection money demands made by the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang against the property owner. On August 30, 2025, Naveen and co-accused were apprehended after an exchange of fire in a connected incident in which firearms were recovered. He was formally arrested in the present case on September 22, 2025 and has remained in judicial custody since then. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) SPS Laler of Patiala House Court granted bail to Naveen after considering the submissions and facts of the case, including filing of charge sheet and custody undergone by the accused. "Prima facie, the applicant was not named in the original FIR. No Test Identification Parade identifying him as a participant in the firing at the place of occurrence has been brought to notice. Specific overt act, presence or injury attributable directly to him in the incident of 28/29.08.2025 is not clearly established on the material referred to in the application. Recoveries of certain articles during pointing-out were recorded as inconclusive," the court said in the order dated November 25. The accused has been directed to be released on bail subject to furnishing a bail bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety in the like amount and other conditions. Advocate Harsh Sharma, the counsel for the accused, argued that the applicant was neither named in the FIR nor identified by any witness in a Test Identification Parade. No specific overt act, presence at the place of occurrence on August 29, 2025, participation in the firing, or causing of any injury is attributed to him. The alleged extortion calls/messages originated from third parties abroad, and no specific threat or communication has been traced to the applicant, the counsel said. While opposing the bail plea, the public prosecutor submitted that the case relates to an organised extortion demand by the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang. The applicant is alleged to be an active sharpshooter, facilitator of the said gang, which is involved in numerous heinous cases. Firearms were recovered in the connected incident. (ANI)