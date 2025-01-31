Man ends life in MP; wife and in-laws booked after suicide note appeals to Indian govt for equal justice

A case of abetment of suicide has been registered against the wife, mother-in-law, and two sisters-in-law of a 28-year-old man who died by suicide in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. 

Indore: Based on a suicide note of a 28-year-old man, who ended his life in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a case has been registered against his wife, mother-in-law, and two sisters-in-law for abetment of suicide, a police officer said on Friday. The man was identified as Nitin Padiyar and he mentioned in the suicide note that his wife and in-laws would be responsible for his death. The case was registered against in-laws under section 108 of Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) at Banganga police station in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP, Zone 3) Ram Sanehi Mishra told ANI, "A 28-year-old man, Nitin Padiyar, committed suicide by hanging himself and left a suicide note on January 20. During the investigation of the case, statements of the family members and close relatives were recorded. Post investigation, it is revealed that the man ended his life after being harassed by his in-laws. Following which a case has been registered against his wife Harsha Sharma, Mother-in-law Sita Sharma and two sister-in-laws Minakshi Sharma and Varsha Sharma under section 108 of BNS into the matter."

Further evidence and facts in connection with the case are being collected and the probe into the matter is underway, the officer said.

Additionally, he added that there was a discord between the families from before and a case of domestic violence and dowry was registered against the man and his family members in Rajasthan. The details of that case have been sought and it is also included in the probe of the case here.

"The suicide note received was also investigated and it was written that he was quite disturbed and was being troubled. His wife, mother-in-law and two sisters-in-law (wife's sister) will be responsible for his death. He also appealed to the Indian government in the note that the action was being taken one-sided (wife) and his concern was not being noticed. Everything is taken into the investigation," Addl. DCP Mishra said.

There was discord going on in the families from before and everything has been taken into investigation, he added. 

