A 37-year-old man died of a suspected heart attack at TVK chief Vijay's rally in Salem, leading to a scuffle between party cadres and journalists. Vijay later accused the MK Stalin government of denying his party permission for public meetings.

Tensions flared outside a hospital in Tamil Nadu's Salem as a scuffle broke out between journalists and cadres of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after a man reportedly suffered a heart attack during a TVK chief Vijay's rally. Journalists alleged that the cadres tried to attack them while covering the incident.

A 37-year-old man from Maharashtra, who reportedly suffered a heart attack during a rally led by TVK chief Vijay earlier today. His body was brought to the hospital in Salem. This death comes months after a stampede during a rally held by Vijay in Karur claimed nearly 40 lives.

Police Investigate Death at Rally

Speaking on the incident, the police said, "During the event, he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed for medical assistance, but was declared dead, reportedly due to a heart attack. Police are conducting further inquiries into the incident."

The deceased has been identified as Suraj, who resided in the Sevvaipettai area of Salem and was engaged in silver-related labour. He was married and is survived by his wife and a child.

The actor-turned-politician was addressing supporters today amid heavy police deployment and strict entry regulations. According to sources, the deceased, who attended the meeting organised for party administrators as a spectator, suddenly collapsed. He was immediately rushed to Manima Hospital by those present at the venue, but was declared dead, reportedly due to a heart attack. Police are conducting further inquiries into the incident.

Stricter SOPs Implemented for Salem Meet

Meanwhile, Entry Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been changed and significantly tightened for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's election campaign meeting in Salem on Friday, following last year's Karur stampede tragedy that claimed 41 lives.

As a precaution, the identities of party members and functionaries are being strictly verified at the venue. The rally, scheduled at KVP Garden in Seelanaickenpatti between 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM, has been restricted to 4,998 individuals in line with police guidelines. Only QR code-embedded entry passes are allowed inside, with no exceptions.

Vijay Accuses Govt of Denying Rally Permissions

While addressing a gathering at an election rally in Seelanaickenpatti, he accused the MK Stalin government of denying Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) permission to hold political rallies while granting permission to others.

Vijay said he did not come to Salem merely to seek votes, but to seek justice. He alleged that while other parties receive permission immediately upon request, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is denied permission.

"They grant permission and provide space for other parties to hold conferences, public meetings, or hall functions. But for us alone, they won't give space, nor will they allow it to be given. For other parties, they provide a suitable venue and adequate security so people can meet them. But for me, they won't provide it, nor will they let it be provided. What kind of justice is this?" Vijay said. (ANI)