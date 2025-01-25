Naeem Baba, main accused in two family murders, killed in police encounter in Meerut

Naeem Baba, a notorious criminal, was killed in a police encounter in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, for the brutal murder of a family of five, while his associate Salman remains at large.

Meerut: Notorious criminal Naeem Baba was killed in an encounter with police in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday. Naeem, with a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head, was the prime suspect in the brutal murder of a family of five, including a mason named Moin, his wife, and three daughters, on January 9 in Sohail Garden, Meerut.

The police had been tracking Naeem for ten days, and he was finally cornered and killed around 3:45 AM in the same area. According to Meerut SSP Vipin Tada, Naeem's body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem.

Naeem's criminal history extended beyond Uttar Pradesh, with involvement in the murder of his stepbrother and his family. He frequently changed his identity and location to evade arrest. Meanwhile, his associate, Salman, who also carries a Rs 50,000 bounty, remains at large. Salman was implicated in the same gruesome crime, and police teams are carrying out operations in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Uttarakhand to track him.

CCTV footage played a crucial role in tracking the accused. The footage captured Naeem and Salman barefoot, exiting Sohail Garden with blood-stained clothes and weapons concealed in bags. Despite releasing the footage to the public, both men initially managed to elude capture.

