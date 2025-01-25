Naeem Baba, main accused in two family murders, killed in police encounter in Meerut

Naeem Baba, a notorious criminal, was killed in a police encounter in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, for the brutal murder of a family of five, while his associate Salman remains at large.

Naeem Baba, main accused in family murders, killed in police encounter in Meerut dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 25, 2025, 12:56 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 25, 2025, 12:56 PM IST

Meerut: Notorious criminal Naeem Baba was killed in an encounter with police in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday. Naeem, with a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head, was the prime suspect in the brutal murder of a family of five, including a mason named Moin, his wife, and three daughters, on January 9 in Sohail Garden, Meerut.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Mumbai Police to conduct 'facial recognition' test on attacker

The police had been tracking Naeem for ten days, and he was finally cornered and killed around 3:45 AM in the same area. According to Meerut SSP Vipin Tada, Naeem's body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem.

Naeem's criminal history extended beyond Uttar Pradesh, with involvement in the murder of his stepbrother and his family. He frequently changed his identity and location to evade arrest. Meanwhile, his associate, Salman, who also carries a Rs 50,000 bounty, remains at large. Salman was implicated in the same gruesome crime, and police teams are carrying out operations in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Uttarakhand to track him.

CCTV footage played a crucial role in tracking the accused. The footage captured Naeem and Salman barefoot, exiting Sohail Garden with blood-stained clothes and weapons concealed in bags. Despite releasing the footage to the public, both men initially managed to elude capture.

Also Read: Need some solution to protect moral values of society amid rise in live-in relationships: Allahabad HC

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Mumbai Police to conduct 'facial recognition' test on attacker shk

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Mumbai Police to conduct 'facial recognition' test on attacker

Two women from Gorakhpur marry each other at temple to escape alcoholic husbands dmn

Two women from Gorakhpur marry each other at temple to escape alcoholic husbands

'Many more children will die': MP student dies by suicide after teacher forces him to drink beer, leaves video shk

'Many more children will die': MP student dies by suicide after teacher forces him to drink beer, leaves video

Need some solution to protect moral values of society amid rise in live-in relationships: Allahabad HC dmn

Need some solution to protect moral values of society amid rise in live-in relationships: Allahabad HC

US Supreme Court clears Mumbai 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India dmn

US Supreme Court clears Mumbai 26/11 attack convict Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India

Recent Stories

Nokia and Xiaomi phones delivered in 10 minutes! Check out Blinkit's latest venture gcw

Nokia and Xiaomi phones delivered in 10 minutes! Check out Blinkit's latest venture

Unseen video shows Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar walking in Gaza & planning operations before death dmn

Unseen video shows Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar walking in Gaza & planning operations before death (WATCH)

Shruti Haasan to Anushka Shetty: 8 Unmarried TOP Actresses of South Indian Cinema

Shruti Haasan to Anushka Shetty: 8 Unmarried TOP Actresses of South Indian Cinema

PAK vs WI: Noman Ali scripts history, becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick in Tests (WATCH) hrd

PAK vs WI: Noman Ali scripts history, becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick in Tests (WATCH)

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani expand Rolls Royce collection, buy India's first bulletproof Cullinan (PHOTOS) gcw

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani expand Rolls Royce collection, buy India's first bulletproof Cullinan (PHOTOS)

Recent Videos

Family Uses Excavator for Fun After Historic Snowfall in Alabama | VIRAL

Family Uses Excavator for Fun After Historic Snowfall in Alabama | VIRAL

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor Promotes Deva at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu; Watch

Shahid Kapoor Promotes Deva at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu; Watch

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Contestants Get Heartwarming Surprise, Meet Fans Ahead of Finale!

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Contestants Get Heartwarming Surprise, Meet Fans Ahead of Finale!

Video Icon
Mahakumbh Sensation MONALISA's Incredible Journey: Necklace Seller to Film Star!

Mahakumbh Sensation MONALISA's Incredible Journey: Necklace Seller to Film Star!

Video Icon
Wild Elephant Rescued from Well in Malappuram | VIRAL

Wild Elephant Rescued from Well in Malappuram | VIRAL

Video Icon