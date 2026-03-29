AP BJP leader Syed Basha slammed Mamata Banerjee, alleging her 15-year tenure saw flourishing corruption and an influx of Bangladeshi infiltrators, leading to extremism. He vowed the BJP would seal infiltration routes if elected in West Bengal.

Andhra Pradesh BJP Minority Morcha president Syed Basha on Sunday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that under her governance, corruption has flourished in the State and Bangladeshi infiltrators have made it a home, leading to extremism. Speaking to ANI, he assured to seal off the routes for the illegal entry of Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Yesterday, Amit Shah was preparing a charge sheet regarding West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. During her 15-year tenure, there has been no development; instead, corruption has flourished. The TMC is essentially the successor party to the Congress, and Mamata Banerjee has continued this legacy. Under her government in West Bengal, people from Bangladesh are making every effort to enter the state in ever-increasing numbers. This influx has led to a significant rise in extremism," he said. "If Mamata Banerjee's government is defeated this time, and if the BJP comes to power, the routes for illegal entry from Bangladesh into India will be completely sealed off. In this context, Amit Shah Ji filed a charge sheet yesterday and used it as a central theme while campaigning for the Assembly elections," he said, highlighting the chargesheet filed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah against the TMC government.

BJP's 'Chargesheet' Against TMC

Earlier on Saturday, Shah released the BJP's "chargesheet" against the ruling TMC government in Kolkata, West Bengal, calling the upcoming polls a decisive choice between "fear and trust". The move triggered sharp reactions from TMC leaders, who countered with their own "chargesheet", escalating the political confrontation in the poll-bound state.

Assam Assembly Elections

The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9. According to the Election Commission of India, the counting of votes will take place on May 4. Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly.

The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. The Assam Chief Minister is set to contest from his traditional Jalukbari seat.