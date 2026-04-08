On Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's death anniversary, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee paid tribute and took a dig at the BJP. She said 'certain groups' disrespecting Bengali heritage for politics will get a 'befitting reply' in upcoming polls.

Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of 'Insulting Bengal's Heritage'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday paid humble respects to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay on his death anniversary while also taking an indirect dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming "certain groups" are disrespecting Bengali heritage and misusing the names of 'Bengali sages'. These groups, she said, will be given a "befitting reply" by the people of the state for the upcoming assembly elections.

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In an 'X' post said that people who know nothing of Bengali history are deliberately misusing the state's historical icons. "Regrettably, today, a group of people, failing to accord due respect to Bengal's sages and driven by the lure of cheap politics, are attempting to misuse them. Even the names of revered Bengali sages like Bankimchandra are being distorted. It is those who know nothing of Bengal's history who have the audacity to do such things. Bengal's sages are our pride, the wellspring of our emotions. Therefore, those who seek to insult Bengal's heritage in this manner will receive a fitting response from the people of Bengal themselves," said CM Mamata.

Tribute to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay

CM Mamata considered him a pioneering voice of Bengal's renaissance and a pathfinder for modern Bengali literature. She stressed that his writings initiated a "colonised India" into the "mantras of self-respect and patriotism."

"On the death anniversary of the literary emperor, sage Bankimchandra Chattopadhyay, I offer my humble respects to him. Bankimchandra was a pioneering voice of Bengal's renaissance, a pathfinder for modern Bengali literature. The depth of his thoughts and the richness of his language continue to astonish us even today. His writings initiated a colonised India into the mantras of self-respect and patriotism. Even today, when the chant of 'Vande Mataram' resounds, our heads bow in love for the nation and reverence for its martyrs. This song is one of the principal pillars of our national identity--our national anthem," the 'X' post from Mamata Banerjee said.

Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay was a prominent Indian writer, poet, and journalist in the 19th century, often regarded as one of the pioneers of modern Bengali literature. He is widely known for his composition "Vande Mataram," which became a vital anthem of the Indian independence movement.

West Bengal Assembly Polls

Polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. In the last assembly election in the state, held in eight phases in 2021, the TMC recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls. (ANI)