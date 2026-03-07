During BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra', Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Amit Shah criticised the West Bengal government. Vaishnaw alleged a lack of support for railway projects, while Shah accused the TMC of appeasement politics and corruption.

Vaishnaw Accuses State of Halting Railway Projects

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday accused the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government of allegedly not supporting the railway projects in the state. Speaking with the media during the road show in the BJP's "Parivartan Yatra", Vaishnaw said that only 27% of the land has been acquired so far for railway projects, stating that the ministry will complete all the projects if the state government provides adequate support. "If we get state government support for railway projects, we will complete all the projects. The Bengal government does not provide any support. Only 27% of the land has been acquired. I can give many examples where the West Bengal government has not provided support," Vaishnaw said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Amit Shah Alleges Appeasement, Corruption

Meanwhile, on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal of engaging in appeasement politics, corruption, and financial mismanagement while questioning the allocations of funds in the recently approved state budget. Addressing a gathering at the 'Parivartan Yatra Sabha' in Mathurapur, he claimed that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government was "only concerned about Madrasas", which cannot develop West Bengal. "Just now, the budget of Bengal has been approved in the Vidhan Sabha. Mamata didi allocated Rs 80 crore for Science and technology, through which research and development takes place...for Madrasas, she has allotted Rs 5,700 crore. I have come to ask the TMC today, what is your agenda? They are not concerned about our sons and daughters. They are only concerned about Madrasas. This appeasement cannot develop Bengal," Shah said.

TMC Accused of Multiple Scams

The Union Home Minister also levelled allegations of corruption against the ruling TMC, saying, "Today Bengal is in a debt of Rs 8 lakh crore. As soon as a new child is born, the debt of Rs 77,000 comes on them. As soon as the name of Bengal is mentioned, the image of a corrupt government is created in the country." "I have come to tell you all about Mamata Banerjee's corruption. She embezzled Rs 26,000 from the teachers' salaries. Rs 20 crores were found in her associate's house. Who did the teachers' recruitment scam, SSC scam, municipal corporation recruitment scam, MNREGA scam, and PM Awas Yojana scam?" he asked.

Parivartan Yatra Campaign Details

The Parivartan Yatra is a massive statewide campaign ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, expected to cover over 5,000 km, including 63 major rallies and 282 smaller gatherings, culminating in a grand rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)