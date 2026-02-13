West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and PM Narendra Modi congratulated BNP leader Tarique Rahman on the party's projected win in Bangladesh's 13th parliamentary elections. Both leaders expressed hopes for strong bilateral ties with the new government.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday congratulated the people of Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader, Tarique Rahman, following the party's projected win in Bangladesh's 13th parliamentary elections. Banerjee also extended warm wishes to the neighbouring country for the upcoming holy month of Ramzan. In a post on X, Mamata Banerjee wrote, "My hearty congratulations, Shubhonandan, to all my brothers and sisters, all the people in Bangladesh. My advance Ramazan mubarak to all of them. For this great victory, my congratulations to my Tarique-Bhai, his party, and all the parties. Pray, you all be well and happy. Wish that our relations with Bangladesh be always cordial."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BNP Secures Commanding Lead

The Daily Star reported that counting has been completed in 286 constituencies, with 13 remaining to be finalised. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and allies have secured a significant lead or victory with 210 seats. They are followed by Jamaat & allies with 69 seats, while Islami Andolon Bangladesh holds one seat, and others account for six seats.

PM Modi Congratulates Tarique Rahman

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Tarique Rahman after the projected results showed the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leading to a victory in the neighbouring country's 13th parliamentary elections. PM Modi said the win reflects the trust of the Bangladeshi people in his leadership.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "I convey my warm congratulations to Mr Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership." He added that India will continue to support a democratic and progressive Bangladesh and looks forward to strengthening bilateral ties. "India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals," Prime Minister Modi wrote.

BNP Set to Form Government

Earlier, BNP said that it is set to form the government as vote counting is underway for the 13th parliamentary elections in the country. In a post on X, the BNP Media cell said, "The Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP is set to form the government after winning the majority of seats. "

Local media reports indicate that the BNP is set to secure a historic win in the elections. (ANI)