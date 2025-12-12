RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari backed West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's claim that the BJP is trying to manipulate voter lists. Banerjee accused the BJP of pressuring DMs to remove 1.5 crore names and vowed a sit-in protest if names are removed.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Mrityunjay Tiwari on Friday backed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement over the Special Intensive Revision, asserting that she is "absolutely right." "Mamata Banerjee is absolutely right. The BJP is trying to do something similar in Bengal as they did in Bihar. But Mamata Banerjee and her party members will not let the BJP succeed in their plan," Tiwari told ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Mamata Accuses BJP of Pressurising DMs, Vows Protest

This comes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of "pressurising" the District Magistrate and vowed to do a sit-in protest if names are removed "deliberately" from the voter lists. Addressing a gathering at Krishnanagar, Nadia, on Thursday, CM Mamata said, "I have not come here to seek votes. I have come here to urge you to enrol your names in the electoral list. From Delhi, the BJP is sending people to pressurise the DMs with the intent of removing 1.5 crore names from the electoral list. If any name is deliberately removed, I will do a sit-in protest. I urge you to do the same."

The West Bengal CM criticised the BJP for "terrifying" the DMs and Election officials and warned the party that they will not remain in the centre forever. "I heard that those who submitted the names of their grandfather and grandmother (during SIR process), they would be called for hearing and their names would be struck off. Each DM will be monitored by a BJP leader. Who do you think you are? How can you terrify the DMs, BDOs, and BLOs? All the agencies are working on behalf of BJP without realising that BJP won't be in power forever. You don't have to wait till 2029, BJP will not be able to complete their term," she said.

Urges Women to 'Lead the Fight'

She urged the women of the state to "lead the fight" against the alleged "illegal voter deletion" through Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. She asked men to provide support from behind. CM Banerjee alleged that the BJP wants to "take away" the rights and "terrify" women, and urged them to show that women are "more powerful" than the BJP. "Through SIR, they [BJP] want to take away the rights of women. During elections, they want to use Central forces to terrify the women. Do you have the strength to fight if your names are removed? Women should lead the fight and men should fight from the back. I want to see whether our women are more powerful or the BJP," Mamata Banerjee said. (ANI)