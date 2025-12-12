Congress leader AK Antony and PM Modi condoled the demise of former Union Minister and Lok Sabha Speaker Shivraj Patil. Antony praised him as a respected Speaker, while PM Modi remembered him as an experienced leader passionate about social welfare.

Congress leader and former Union Minister AK Antony has condoled the demise of the former Union Home Minister and Lok Sabha Speaker Shivraj Patil. He said Shivraj Patil held several responsibilities and was respected by all sections in his role as Lok Sabha Speaker. He recalled that Shivraj Patil had resigned as Union Home Minister, claiming responsibility for the Mumbai terror attack.

Antony Recalls Patil as 'Successful Speaker'

"I express my heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Shivraj Patil ji. I worked very closely with him as a colleague for many years. As Speaker of the Lok Sabha, he was respected by all sections, both in the ruling party and the opposition. In this way, he was a successful Speaker....After the Mumbai terrorist attack, Shivraj Patil took moral responsibility and resigned from the post of Home Minister of India," Antony said.

PM Modi Remembers 'Experienced Leader'

Political leaders across the spectrum conveyed their condolences over demise of the former Union Minister. PM Modi said Shivraj Patil was an experienced leader who was passionate about advancing social welfare.

"Saddened by the passing of Shri Shivraj Patil Ji. He was an experienced leader, having served as MLA, MP, Union Minister, Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly as well as the Lok Sabha during his long years in public life. He was passionate about contributing to the welfare of society. I have had many interactions with him over the years, the most recent one being when he came to my residence a few months ago. My thoughts are with his family in this sad hour. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in a post on X.