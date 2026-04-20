BJP's Dharmendra Pradhan claims CM Mamata Banerjee is nervous as her support base is gone and Bengal is moving towards a 'double-engine' govt. In response, Mamata accused the BJP-led centre of using the ED to intimidate her party's polling staff.

BJP alleges Mamata is 'nervous'

BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participated in the 'Shri Jagannath World Peace Mahayagya' in West Bengal's Bidhannagar on Sunday. Pradhan said Mamata Banerjee is nervous as she realised that the people of Bengal will surely defeat her in the upcoming elections.

"Mamata Banerjee is nervous. She has realised that the people of Bengal will surely defeat her this time... Her support base is gone. The entire Bengal is moving towards a double-engine government, trusting PM Modi... Today, all the Sanatanis of Bengal are afraid of the pressure of infiltrators... As Mamata Banerjee watches this unfold everywhere, she is growing nervous. That is why she is speaking nonsense...," Pradhan told reporters.

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Pradhan further said that various sections of society in Bengal are unhappy with the current government, saying, "The kind of governance she has provided in Bengal... the youth are most disappointed, women are in living in terror, and farmers are in a state of distress. Today, all the Sanatanis of Bengal are afraid of the pressure of infiltrators... As Mamata Banerjee watches this unfold everywhere, she is growing nervous. That is why she is speaking nonsense."

Mamata accuses Centre of using ED to intimidate

With the high-stakes West Bengal Assembly elections just days away, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee escalated her attack against the BJP-led government in centre, accusing it of scaring polling officers through the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Addressing a massive rally in Hoogly on Sunday, the TMC supremo alleged that the ED was being used to intimidate her party's polling machinery and support staff, questioning the timing of such raids ahead of polls."We are facing ED raids every day. Why did you suddenly remember this during elections? You are telling our agencies, the ones who work for our party, to leave Bengal. Why? You have fifty (agencies/resources), we don't have that kind of power--we have just one," CM Banerjee said.

West Bengal will go to assembly elections in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting on May 4. (ANI)