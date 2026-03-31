West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, at a Debra rally, showcased regional development, including a super speciality hospital and colleges. She criticised the Railway Ministry for a delayed flyover and urged votes for AITC to continue welfare schemes.

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed the public meeting at Balichak Bhajahari Institution Ground, Debra, highlighting how the region has been transformed with the introduction of better facilities, colleges and health care centres. She also slammed the Railway ministry for delaying projects in the area, claiming that a flyover which had been sanctioned years ago and related works have not been completed.

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AITC Candidates and Railway Project Delays

While adressing She said, "We have given Rajib Banerjee the ticket from Debra. I have with me Srikanta Mahato and Ajit Maity. They are contesting from Salboni and Pingla, respectively. The Rail Ministry is not finishing the flyover here. It was sanctioned during my tenure. If they don't complete the work, how can we complete our work that is supposed to happen under the bridge? I would urge the concerned authority to ensure the completion of the work."

Development and Infrastructure in Debra

She mentioned that in Debra, we have built a super speciality hospital, along with the public health unit and ITI polytechnic college. "A super speciality hospital has been built here. In Debra, a block public health unit has been built. In the rural hospital, child care has been prioritised. We have built an ITI polytechnic college as well. We have built and renovated more than 120 roads. We have built bridges as well. Hundreds of crores have been spent," said Mamta.

Welfare Schemes and Public Projects

She further stated that for drinking water in the Debra block, we are running 53 crucial projects, and almost Rs 9 crore has been spent to establish an integrated English-medium school for Adivasi students. "We have built a bus terminus. We have emphasised Patha Sathi. An electrical substation has been built. The Karmasathi scheme has also helped people here. Everyone gets the benefit of Laxmir Bhandar. If you want to get the benefit of Laxmir Bhandar throughout your life, then there is no alternative to AITC. Kanyashree is helping girls to build a bright future. We also have the student credit card," She said.

Farmer and Flood Relief Initiatives

Banerjee also said that we have dug ponds and check dams to counter floods. She said, "We have dug 5.5 lakh ponds to counter the effect of flooding. We have built several check dams. For farmers, we have waived off the electricity bill for pumps up to Rs 2000. We purchase more than 54 lakh metric tons of paddy from the farmers and distribute it through free ration. We are also purchasing potatoes as it is useful in the ICDS scheme, mid-day meal and Sufal Bangla outlets."

Political Strategy and Call for Unity

Talking about expelled leader Humayun Kabir, she continued, "Previously, Debra was neglected. Many Adivasis live here. Humayun Kabir will not contest from here. He will contest from Murshidabad. We respect every religion, caste and creed. We fight unitedly for Adivasi and Hindu candidates. Likewise, we also must fight unitedly to make Muslim candidates win. Remember, we need to form the government. Every seat is important if you want to stop the BJP from succeeding with their sinister plans."

Mamata's Pitch to Voters: AITC vs BJP

Adding to this, she said," If women want to live with dignity and protect themselves from bulldozer action, then AITC should be voted to power. The AITC government is running more than 100 schemes. If you want to keep getting the benefits of these schemes, then you must cast your vote in favour of AITC."

Accusations Against BJP-Ruled States

She accused the BJP, saying that Bengal speakers are getting 'lynched' in BJP-ruled states, adding that those states restrict people's food choices too. "If you speak Bengali in BJP-ruled states, you will be lynched. They don't allow people to eat fish, meat and egg in states where they are in power. Who are they to decide what people should eat. You may eat strawberries, blueberries and dhokla. Why do you target the food habits of the people of Bengal. We have schemes for every community," said Mamta.

'Bengal Will Capture Delhi': A Defiant Stand

She further asserted that "Bengal will never bow down. After this election, we will unite everyone and capture Delhi. If Bengal is targeted, then Bengal knows how to target Delhi. BJP has to be removed to save the country."

West Bengal will conduct elections in two phases, on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes for both phases scheduled for May 4. (ANI)