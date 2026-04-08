West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee filed her nomination from Bhabanipur for the 2026 polls. She stated that the TMC will approach the court if the names of valid voters, allegedly deleted from electoral rolls, are not restored.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC candidate from Bhabanipur, Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday said that the party will move to the court if the names of valid voters are not restored in the electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

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Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday filed her nomination at the Survey Building from Bhabanipur assembly constituency for the 2026 State Assembly elections. Mamata Banerjee is contesting from the Bhabanipur seat, from where she will face a repeat clash with BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

Mamata raises concerns over voter list deletions

Addressing the gathering after filing her nomination, the Chief Minister said, "I am deeply saddened that many names have been deleted. This was mentioned in the Supreme Court order. After we moved court, some names were restored, as per the order, those under adjudication were to be included."

"About 32 lakh names have been restored, but the remaining 58 lakh have not even been opened yet. Some may be valid deletions, like deceased voters, but around 27.6 lakh cases are still under adjudication. I believe everyone should have the right to vote. If their names are not restored, many people will not be able to vote. We will go to court again if needed," she said.

Confident of Victory in 2026 Polls

Expressing confidence in TMC's victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, she said, "I have lived here since my childhood, everything I have is here. I thank and salute the people of Bhabanipur. I have filed my nomination, and I wish victory to all Trinamool Congress candidates. We will form the government. I have many more programmes ahead. Please take care of yourselves in this heat, stay well, stay healthy."

High-Voltage Clash with Suvendu Adhikari

Bhabanipur is set to witness a high-voltage clash between the two senior leaders. Adhikari had also challenged Mamata from Nandigram in the 2021 West Bengal polls, from where he won by 1,956 votes. Following her defeat, the TMC supremo contested the bypoll from Bhabanipur, as MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay resigned from the seat.

West Bengal Election Schedule

Polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)