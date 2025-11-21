Suvendu Adhikari slammed Mamata Banerjee's letter to the CEC on electoral roll revision, calling it an 'attack on a constitutional body'. He alleged she fears losing power as over 1 crore fake, deceased, and illegal voters would be deleted.

Adhikari Slams Mamata's Letter as 'Direct Attack' on EC

West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar expressing her concern over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bengal is a "direct attack" on a Constitutional body. "Who is Mamata Banerjee to stop SIR? This is a direct attack on a constitutional body. SIR is not a new process, but it is happening for the 9th time in the country. Since day 1, she has been scaring people, launching personal attacks against the Chief Election Officer, abusing CEC." Adhikari told ANI in response to Mamata Banerjee's letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bengal.

The BJP leader further added, "No, SIR, no election. If there is no final voter list by February 7, elections will not take place in April. Mamata Banerjee is creating a ruckus as she fears losing power since the deceased, fake and illegal voters are being removed... How will she win when over 1 crore voters will be deleted, who are either dead, fake or are illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators... TMC only has a difference of 22 lakh votes with BJP..."

Mamata Flags 'Structurally Unsound' Process

In a letter written to the CEC Gyanesh Kumar on November 20, CM Banerjee claimed that the "critical gaps in training, lack of clarity on mandatory documentation and the near-impossibility of meeting voters in the midst of their livelihood schedules have made the exercise structurally unsound."

The letter reads, "I have time and again flagged my serious concerns in respect of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the way it has been thrust upon the people. Now, I am compelled to write to you as the situation surrounding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has reached a deeply alarming stage. The manner in which this exercise is being forced upon officials and citizens is not only unplanned and chaotic, but also dangerous. The absence of even basic preparedness, adequate planning or clear communication has crippled the process from day one."

Over 50 Crore Electors Covered Under SIR: EC

Meanwhile, more than 50.40 crore electors, nearly 99 per cent, have received enumeration forms under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across 12 states and union territories, according to the Election Commission of India.

There are 50.97 crores voters across these 12 states and union territories as on October 27, the Election Commission said. The states and UTs included in the second phase of SIR are Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.