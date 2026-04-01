Responding to Mamata Banerjee's threat of a legal case over his 'hang upside down' comment, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said anyone can file a case. The TMC supremo had condemned his language as unacceptable for a Home Minister.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday responded to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks on filing a case against him, saying that TMC supremo has every right to do so as a citizen of the country. Speaking to ANI, Shah said that legal recourse is available to all citizens and there is no exception in such matters. "She can do it. She is a citizen of the country. Anyone can file a case against me," he said.

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Mamata Threatens Legal Action

His remarks came after Mamata Banerjee had reportedly indicated legal action against the Union Home Minister over his "hang upside down" comment. She made the comments while addressing a gathering in Hoogly. "We are going to file a legal case against Amit Shah for his violent remarks. As Home Minister, he cannot make such comments," she said.

"What kind of language is a Home Minister using? To say you will hang people upside down post-election is unacceptable. With this mindset, you will never win Bengal--never!" she added.

The 'Hang Upside Down' Controversy

Amit Shah, who addressed public rallies at Uttar Para and Hingalganj assembly constituencies earlier, cautioned goons against stepping out of their homes on April 29, the second phase of polling in West Bengal. "Earlier, the goons of Didi did not allow voters to vote. But in the first phase of the ongoing polls, people have voted in large numbers, and the BJP is going to get 110 seats out of 152 in this phase," he said.

"I want to warn the goons not to step out of their homes on April 29; if they do, then we will straighten them by hanging them upside down after April 5. The Election Commission has made good security arrangements through the CAPFS. No goon of Mamata Banerjee can stop you on your path," he added.

Mamata Banerjee had hit back at Amit Shah's speech, stating that the BJP will not be able to win West Bengal with such an approach. "What kind of language is Home Minister Amit Shah using? You are saying post-election, you will hang people upside down. With this approach, you can never win Bengal, Never!," she said.

High Voter Turnout Marks Phase I

Meanwhile, the polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 92.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday congratulated voters for the record-high turnout in Phase I of the West Bengal Assembly Elections and praised the Election Commission of India (ECI) and security forces for ensuring a peaceful polling process. (ANI)