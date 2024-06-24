Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, says ‘unilateral discussions with Bangladesh unacceptable’

    West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has expressed her disapproval of the recent talks between India and Bangladesh regarding water sharing between the two nations. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee expressed her discontent at not being invited to the session.
     

    Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi says unilateral discussions with Bangladesh unacceptable gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 24, 2024, 7:52 PM IST

    West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed the Centre for failing to extend an invitation to her to participate in the negotiations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Sheikh Hasina. She raised objections to the talks on water sharing between the Centre and Bangladesh.

    CM Banerjee emphasised that Dhaka and Kolkata have a tight relationship, saying that "such unilateral deliberations and discussions without consultation and the opinion of the state government are neither acceptable nor desirable."

    In the letter, Banerjee wrote: "I came to understand that the Government of India is in the process of renewing the India-Bangladesh Farakka Treaty (1996) which is to expire in 2026. It is a treaty which delineates of sharing of water between. Bangladesh and India and as you are aware it, has huge implications for the people of West Bengal."

    "However, water is very precious and is the lifeline of the people. We cannot compromise on such a sensitive issue which has severe and adverse implication on the people," she added.

    According to Banerjee, "the state of West Bengal has cooperated with Bangladesh on several issues in the past," including the bus services, railway line, and exchange of India-Bangladesh enclaves

    During their recent bilateral meeting, Prime Minister Modi and and his Bangladesh counterpart, Sheikh Hasina, talked on the preservation and management of the Teesta River as well as the reaffirmation of the Ganga Water Treaty from 1996.

    Following the meeting, PM Modi addressed the media and said that a technical team will be visiting Bangladesh shortly to talk about "conservation and management of the Teesta River." The agreement states that in order to manage and preserve Teesta water, India would construct a sizable reservoir and associated infrastructure.

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2024, 7:52 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India now has 533 passport application processing centres, MEA working to cut police verification: Jaishankar gcw

    India now has 533 passport application processing centres, MEA working to cut police verification: Jaishankar

    Centre allows 6 months maternity leave for surrogacy, amends rules for govt employees gcw

    Centre allows 6 months maternity leave for surrogacy, amends rules for govt employees

    How does Ram Setu look like from space European space agency shares stunning picture check out gcw

    How does Ram Setu look like from space? European agency shares stunning picture; Check out

    BJP chief JP Nadda appointed as Leader of House in Rajya Sabha AJR

    BJP chief JP Nadda appointed as Leader of House in Rajya Sabha; all you need to know

    Delhi water crisis: Atishi vows to continue hunger strike despite health risks; check details AJR

    Delhi water crisis: Atishi vows to continue hunger strike despite health risks; check details

    Recent Stories

    India now has 533 passport application processing centres, MEA working to cut police verification: Jaishankar gcw

    India now has 533 passport application processing centres, MEA working to cut police verification: Jaishankar

    Poonam Pandey HOT pictures: 6 times the actress flaunted her SEXY toned body RKK

    Poonam Pandey HOT pictures: 6 times the actress flaunted her SEXY toned body

    Korean Air flight drops 26,900 feet in 15 mins; passengers suffer from nosebleeds, ear pain (WATCH) gcw

    Korean Air flight drops 26,900 feet in 15 mins; passengers suffer from nosebleeds, ear pain (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: Sangram Singh talks about being the first Indian make wrestler at MMA; his diet, fitness and more RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Sangram Singh talks about being the first Indian make wrestler at MMA; his diet, fitness and more

    Realme GT 6 vs Poco F6: Which is a better smartphone for YOU? gcw

    Realme GT 6 vs Poco F6: Which is a better smartphone for YOU?

    Recent Videos

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon