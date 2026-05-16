After a big loss in the West Bengal assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee met with Trinamool Congress candidates. She promised to rebuild the party and urged her workers to reopen damaged party offices.

Kolkata: After a huge setback in the West Bengal assembly elections, former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with Trinamool Congress candidates. She said the party will rise again and told members that anyone who wants to leave for other parties is free to do so. She made it clear that no matter who leaves, she will rebuild the organisation.

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The meeting took place on Friday at her residence in Kalighat. The party's National General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, was also with her.

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"Those who are planning to go to other parties can leave. I will rebuild the party. Those who are with me, go and rebuild our damaged party offices, paint them, and open them. If needed, I will also come and paint them. The Trinamool Congress will never bow down. The people's verdict was stolen," news agency PTI quoted Mamata Banerjee as saying.

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This meeting comes at a time when there are rumours that some unhappy TMC leaders might be looking to switch parties. The Trinamool Congress, which was in power for three straight terms, suffered a major blow in the recent elections. The party managed to win only 80 out of 293 seats. On top of losing power in the state, Mamata Banerjee herself lost in Bhabanipur, which was a double whammy for the party. Meanwhile, the election for the Falta constituency, which was postponed, will now be held on May 21.

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In a separate development, the police have filed a case against MP Abhishek Banerjee. A resident of Kolkata filed a complaint, accusing him of making provocative and hateful speeches during the election campaign.