Ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls, CM Mamata Banerjee will hold a key TMC meeting. She launched the '10 Protigya' manifesto, alleging a conspiracy to create riots and impose President's Rule, and is set to contest from the Bhabanipur seat.

TMC Gears Up for Assembly Elections

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee is expected to chair a meeting with party workers on Sunday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The meeting comes ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled to take place in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting of votes slated for May 4.

Banerjee Alleges Conspiracy to Destabilise Bengal

Earlier on Friday, Banerjee unveiled the Trinamool Congress manifesto for the 2026 Assembly elections, titled "10 Protigya" (10 pledges). The announcement was marked by sharp political exchanges, with CM Banerjee targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the opposition dismissed the manifesto as "unrealistic."

Banerjee alleged that forces from border areas were attempting to bring in money and arms to create unrest and riots in the state, claiming this could lead to the imposition of indirect President's Rule. She called on the people of Bengal to protect the state's unity and resist efforts that threaten peace and democracy.

"My appeal to the people of Bengal: remain united and vigilant. Do not let fear stop you, and do not accept bribes or inducements. Forces from across the border are trying to bring money, arms, and unrest to create riots in our state. They aim to destabilise Bengal and impose indirect control through President's Rule. We have fulfilled all our promises of development and progress. Now, it is your duty to protect Bengal's unity and resist any attempts to undermine it. Stand together, remain strong, and ensure that the government accountable to the people prevails," she said.

Fears of an 'Undeclared President's Rule'

Banerjee remarked that the current situation resembles an "undeclared President's Rule," alleging that democratic processes are being undermined. She added that there is a growing perception among people that governance has been affected.

The West Bengal Chief Minister called on citizens to remain vigilant and uphold democratic values. "All of this gives the impression of an undeclared form of central control, almost like a President's Rule without officially declaring it. This raises serious questions about governance and fairness, especially during elections. Many people feel that the system is being disrupted and that there is a lack of clear, people-focused policies. At such a time, the responsibility lies with all of us as citizens to stay aware, think critically, and work towards protecting democratic values and the future of the country," Banerjee said.

Mamata to Face Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur

Meanwhile, just like the 2021 Assembly election, this time too Mamata Banerjee is set to contest from the Bhabanipur seat, from where she will face a repeat clash with BJP leader and West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari. Adhikari had also challenged Mamata from Nandigram in the 2021 West Bengal polls, from where he won by 1956 votes. Following her defeat, the TMC supremo contested the bypoll from Bhabanipur, after MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay resigned from the seat.

2021 Assembly Election Flashback

In West Bengal, the Legislative Assembly consists of 294 seats. The election in 2021 was held in eight phases. TMC won 215 seats, returning to power for a third consecutive term, and BJP won 77. Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (Tamang) won one seat, and Indian Secular Front won one seat. Congress and Left Front had drawn a blank in the polls.

The TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, has been in power in West Bengal since 2011. (ANI)