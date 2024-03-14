West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sustains 'major injury' on forehead, hospitalised

It is reportedly said that CM Banerjee suffered a fall while walking within the premises of her residence, leading to the injuries. She has since been admitted to the SSKM hospital for medical attention.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reportedly sustained an injury to her forehead, as revealed by her party through a post on social media platform X. The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday (March 14) shared distressing images of CM Banerjee, showing her lying on a hospital bed with a visible cut in the center of her forehead and blood on her face. However, the party have refrained from divulging further details regarding the incident.

It is reportedly said that CM Banerjee suffered a fall while walking within the premises of her residence, leading to the injuries. It is also said that the CM was administered first aid upon suffering the injury. However, the flow of blood did not stop from the wound, following which she was rushed to the hospital. She has since been admitted to the SSKM hospital for medical attention. TMC General Secretary and Mamata's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee has reached the hospital where she is being treated.

Election Commission uploads electoral bonds data on its website; check top donors to political parties

"Our chairperson Mamata Banerjee sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers," the party said in a post on X.

Sources from the hospital revealed that the Chief Minister's wounds are "quite deep". They aso said that she will undergo a CT scan. Meanwhile, a medical board has been instituted to monitor Mamata's health.

Opposition BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar took to X wishing the West Bengal CM a speedy recovery. "Our prayers are with her for a quick return to good health," he said.

Earlier this year, CM Banerjee encountered a minor injury during a concerning incident on her way back from Bardhaman to Kolkata. Her vehicle abruptly came to a halt in a bid to avoid a collision with another vehicle, necessitating her return by car instead of her planned chopper journey due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Speaking to reporters outside the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee recounted the incident, expressing gratitude for narrowly avoiding a potentially grave outcome. She also had mentioned the critical role played by her driver in averting the collision, albeit resulting in her sustaining minor injuries upon impact with the dashboard.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Is it Ram Gopal Varma vs Pawan Kalyan for Pithapuram seat? Filmmaker shocks fans

This event wasn't the first time Banerjee faced adversity during transportation. In June last year, CM Banerjee suffered a leg injury when her helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing at Sevoke airbase near Siliguri due to adverse weather conditions.