    Election Commission uploads electoral bonds data on its website; check top donors to political parties

    The Election Commission has uploaded electoral bonds data provided by the SBI on its website, in compliance with Supreme Court directives. The data includes details of donors and political parties involved in electoral bond transactions, aiming to enhance transparency in political funding

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 14, 2024, 8:38 PM IST

    Complying with the Supreme Court directive, the Election Commission on Thursday by uploaded electoral bonds data, as provided by the State Bank of India (SBI), onto its official website. Among the notable donors to political parties through electoral bonds are Grasim Industries, Megha Engineering, Piramal Enterprises, Apollo Tyres, Lakshmi Mittal, Edelweiss, PVR, Keventer, Sula Wine, Welspun, and Sun Pharma.

    In compliance with the directives of the Supreme Court outlined in its orders dated February 15 and March 11, 2024, the State Bank of India submitted the electoral bonds data to the Election Commission on March 12, 2024. The Election Commission, in a statement, confirmed the receipt of this data and promptly uploaded it to its website for public access.

    The electoral bonds data, now available on the Election Commission's website, includes details such as the date of purchase, names of purchasers, denominations of the electoral bonds, and the names of political parties that received the donations. This move aligns with the Election Commission's stance on transparency and disclosure, as emphasized in the proceedings of the Supreme Court.

    Electoral bonds have been a topic of considerable debate and scrutiny due to their role in facilitating anonymous donations to political parties. The Supreme Court's directive to SBI to share comprehensive details with the Election Commission aims to enhance transparency and accountability in political funding. 

    By making this data accessible to the public, the Election Commission is seeking to ensure that political contributions are traceable and accounted for, thus promoting transparency in the electoral process.

