BJP announced its first list of 88 candidates for Assam polls, fielding ex-Congress leaders Pradyut Bordoloi from Dispur and Bhupen Kumar Borah from Bihpuria. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will contest from Jalukbari.

Bharatiya Janata Party has announced its first list of 88 candidates for Assam Assembly elections, fielding both former Congress prominent leaders, Pradyut Bordoloi and Bhupen Kumar Borah.

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BJP has fielded Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi from Dispur after he ended his life-long association with Congress and joined the party in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday Former Congress state president, Bhupen Kumar Borah, who jumped ship weeks before, will contest from Bihpuria, a seat which he lost to BJP candidates in the last two elections. However, with BJP banners on his side, the two-time MLA is looking for a third victory.

Other Key BJP Candidates

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to contest from his traditional Jalukbari seat. BJP Minister Pijush Hazarika will contest from Jagiroad, Rupali Langthasa from Haflong, and Prasanta Phukan from Dibrugarh. Incumbent Hitendra Nath Goswami will defend his Jorhat seat against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

Congress Candidate Withdraws After Father Joins BJP

Meanwhile, Prateek Bordoloi has withdrawn his candidacy from the Margherita assembly constituency after his father, and former party MP Pradyut Bordoloi, joined the BJP.

In a letter addressed to the All India Congress Committee President, Mallikarjun Kharge, Prateek said that his continued candidacy will create confusion among the people and the party regarding his commitment after his father resigned from the party. "With utmost respect and a deep sense of responsibility towards the party, I wish to convey my decision to withdraw my candidacy from the Margherita Assembly Constituency. In the present circumstances, following my father's decision to join another political party. I feel it would not be appropriate for me to continue as a candidate. I believe that the people of Margherita and the countless dedicated Congress workers deserve absolute clarity and confidence in the party's candidate. It would be unfair to them if any confusion or perception arises regarding my commitment or the party's position," the letter read.

Assam Election Schedule

The developments come as Assam prepares for its Legislative Assembly elections. For all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday. (ANI)