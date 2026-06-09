West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul called for the arrest of ex-CM Mamata Banerjee following a CID visit, accusing her of corruption. This comes as 20 TMC MPs signal a desire to break away from the party and support the NDA.

Agnimitra Paul Demands Mamata Banerjee's Arrest

West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul on Tuesday expressed stern criticism against TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, stating that the former Chief Minister should be "booked and arrested" after a CID team arrived at her residence. Speaking to ANI, the Minister said the CID's action reflects the supremacy of the Constitution and asserted that no individual is above the law of the land.

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She further alleged that Banerjee, during her tenure as Chief Minister, misused her authority and allowed corruption and crime to flourish in the state. "It only shows that nobody is above the Constitution, and nobody is above the law of the land. Mamata Banerjee, as an ex-Chief Minister, tolerated criminals, corruption, and whatnot for the last fifteen years. She never cared for the Constitution. She acted as if West Bengal were another country and she were the Prime Minister of that country. So today, CID is acting, and everyone involved will be brought to book, and the public will be given justice," she said.

She further alleged that the former Chief Minister had "cheated" the people of West Bengal and made remarks against constitutional institutions, central forces, the Prime Minister and the President, reiterating that she should be "booked and arrested". "The people of Bengal were cheated because of her. The way she spoke against the country, demeaned the central forces, the Prime Minister, and even the Honourable President, she should be booked, she should be arrested," she added.

TMC Faces Internal Rebellion

Further responding to the letter written by 20 TMC MPs to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla signalling their desire to break away from their party, Paul argued that the party supports corruption, syndicates and ignores crime against women, an ideology she said that members do not want to be associated with. "No MP or MLA is with Mamata Banerjee, because TMC has no ideology, no foundation. Fifteen years were only about corruption, syndicates, and whatnot...They don't want to be part of a party that did nothing for development, that supported corruption, and ignored atrocities against women. They don't want to be associated with such a party," she said.

Earlier on Monday, Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar confirmed the development to an ANI reporter with a 'Thumbs Up' emoji.

"A total of 20 TMC Members of Parliament have formally addressed a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, expressing their desire to extend support to the NDA, signalling a potential shift in the political landscape of West Bengal and national parliamentary dynamics," Dastidar said.

The development comes amid intensifying internal turmoil following the party's defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections, which saw the state elect its first BJP government under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

The political rift was starkly visible today as Mamata Banerjee arrived in New Delhi for an INDIA bloc meeting at the Constitution Club. While Banerjee, national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, and other loyalist senior leaders attended the opposition conclave, a significant rebel faction took a different path. (ANI)