Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar claims Mamata Banerjee is scared and losing her hold on West Bengal over voter list discrepancies. He vows to restore industrialisation, while other BJP leaders accuse her of shielding illegal immigrants.

BJP Leaders Allege Mamata Has 'Lost Hold' on State

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday stressed that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is scared and has lost her hold on the state. Majumdar claimed that more votes were cast than the margin by which the Trinamool Congress won on 109 seats, raising concerns for Mamata Banerjee. "Industrialisation in West Bengal has finished. We will bring back industrialisation in the state... Mamata Banerjee is scared, and it is very natural... On 109 seats, more votes than the number of votes by which TMC had won have been deleted. Mamata Banerjee is just scared that she will lose her hold on the state," Majumdar told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she is shielding illegal Bangladeshis and wants to turn the state into Bangladesh. Speaking to ANI in Patna, Singh said, "Mamata Banerjee should first explain whose black bag it was that she didn't want to give to the ED. She wants to turn Bengal into Bangladesh by relying on Bangladeshis. All the Bangladeshis in the entire country enter from Bengal. All their Aadhaar cards are made in Bengal."

CM Blames BJP, ECI for Voter List Deaths

A day earlier, Mamata Banerjee accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of deleting voters' names from the electoral roll using artificial intelligence on the behest of the BJP. Addressing a press conference in Howrah, Banerjee held the BJP responsible for the alleged deaths during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of the voter lists in the state.

The Chief Minister said, "84 people died till this morning; 4 died by suicide, 17 lost their lives due to brain stroke or heart stroke after getting SIR notice. The Election Commission should take responsibility for all these deaths. BJP should take responsibility for all these deaths; even Duryodhana and Dushasana should take responsibility for these deaths. Names are deleted through AI on the BJP's instructions. As per our knowledge, there is a plan that people from Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha are entering here and voting in Bengal." (ANI)