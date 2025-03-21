user
user

West Bengal govt employees' DA hike case: Supreme Court hearing on March 25, hopes for central DA rate

The 15th hearing of the DA case in the Supreme Court may be on March 25. With the case in a new bench and advanced list, government employees are hoping for a quick result. Employees are looking to the court to bridge the huge gap between the DA of the Center and the states.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 21, 2025, 3:29 PM IST

The DA case has been going on in the Supreme Court for almost two and a half years. Until now, the DA case has been heard by the bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SN Bhatti.

article_image2

Will the DA case be heard this time? Some state government employees think it might. State government employees hope that if the judges hear the DA case this time, it won't take long.


article_image3

Only a few days left. Then the DA case may be brought before the Supreme Court. Jaymalya Bagchi may hear the Arji Kar case in the Supreme Court after taking oath.

article_image4

As of now, state government employees believe that the DA case may be heard. This is the first time that the DA case is at number 95 on the Supreme Court list.

article_image5

There is a huge DA difference between the Center and the state government. And central employees now get DA at the rate of 53 percent under the 7th Pay Commission.

article_image6

State government employees are demanding DA at the same rate as the center. Will they actually get from 18 to 53 percent? The answers will be found on March 25

