user
user icon

Mamata Banerjee heckled at Oxford event: BJP attacks WB CM, says following Rahul Gandhi's footsteps (WATCH)

Mamata Banerjee faced protests at Oxford, with BJP accusing her of following Rahul Gandhi’s footsteps and undermining India, while TMC defended her resilience.

Mamata Banerjee heckled at Oxford event: BJP attacks WB CM, says following Rahul Gandhi's footsteps (WATCH) snt
Sunita Iyer
Sunita Iyer
Published: Mar 28, 2025, 9:47 AM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faced protests during her speech at Oxford University's Kellogg College in London on Thursday. A group of demonstrators, including members of the Students Federation of India in the UK (SFI-UK) and purportedly the Bengali Hindu diaspora, confronted Banerjee over issues such as post-poll violence, corruption, and crimes against women in West Bengal. The heckling led to strong political reactions back in India, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launching scathing attacks on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader.

BJP’s Sharp Criticism

BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari accused Banerjee of following in the footsteps of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi by allegedly speaking against India on foreign soil.

“Leaders of the INDI alliance abuse Bharat whenever they go on foreign soil. Rahul Gandhi has a history of speaking against the country, and now Mamata Banerjee is following in his footsteps. The INDI alliance leaders hate the progress of the country and only believe in vote bank politics. This is why they continue to be rejected by the people, whether in Bengal or the upcoming 2029 elections. India wants progress, and progress means under PM Modi,” Bhandari told ANI.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh echoed similar sentiments, asserting that Banerjee must answer for incidents like the RG Kar College case.

“We said earlier that when she goes to speak at a university in the UK, she will have to answer what happened in the RG Kar College. Women are not safe in Bengal, and if people are questioning her, she must answer,” Ghosh stated.

Amit Malviya Calls Mamata Banerjee a “Disgrace”

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya shared a video of the event, claiming that members of the Bengali Hindu community had confronted Banerjee.

“Bengali Hindus confronted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Kellogg College in London, raising angry slogans over the rape and murder of a lady doctor at RG Kar, crimes against women in Sandeshkhali, the genocide of Hindus, and widespread corruption,” Malviya posted on X.

He further added, “She is a disgrace to West Bengal. The Hindu Bengali diaspora wants her out as CM for destroying Bengal’s legacy and putting them through such ignominy.”

Mamata Banerjee’s Response

Despite the interruptions, Mamata Banerjee attempted to maintain her composure. Addressing one of the protestors as “brother,” she remarked, “Please remember this... don’t do politics. It’s very easy to do politics here and create negative narratives.”

In a video shared by the TMC, Banerjee responded to the protestors with defiance, stating, “You encourage me. Please smile with the hope that Didi will come every time. Didi doesn’t get bothered, Didi doesn’t bother anybody. Didi walks just like a Royal Bengal Tiger—catch me if you can.”

The Trinamool Congress hailed her resilience, posting, “She doesn’t flinch. She doesn’t falter. The more you heckle, the fiercer she roars. Mamata Banerjee is a Royal Bengal Tiger!”

Protesters Demand Accountability

The protest was organized by SFI-UK, which later released a statement explaining their opposition to Banerjee’s speech.

“SFI-UK held a demonstration at Kellogg College, Oxford, against Mamata Banerjee’s speech. We opposed her blatant lies by asking her for evidence of the social development she claims to pioneer. Instead of allowing us to express our opinions peacefully, the police were called... In support of the students and working masses of West Bengal, SFI-UK raised its voice in opposition to Mamata Banerjee and the TMC’s corrupt, undemocratic rule,” the statement read.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'We are on brink of 'one person, one family': SC expresses concern over eroding family values in India anr

'We are on brink of 'one person, one family': SC expresses concern over eroding family values in India

Mamata Banerjee heckled by protesting students at Oxford event, responds with 'Bengal tiger' jibe (WATCH) snt

Mamata Banerjee heckled by protesting students at Oxford event, responds with 'Bengal tiger' jibe (WATCH)

Kathua encounter: multiple policemen, two militants killed in fierce gunfight; Report anr

Kathua encounter: Three policemen, two militants killed in fierce gunfight; Report

Kerala: 13-year-old Bihar boy escapes from Sanik School hostel in Kozhikode, search intensifies anr

Kerala: 13-year-old Bihar boy escapes from Sanik School hostel in Kozhikode, search intensifies

Kottayam nursing College ragging: Accused used weapons, drugs, extorted money; chargesheet reveals shocking details anr

Kottayam College ragging: Accused used weapons, drugs, extorted money; chargesheet reveals shocking details

Recent Stories

IPL 2025: Purple Cap holder Shardul Thakur reveals turning point that rekindled IPL mindset after going unsold snt

IPL 2025: Purple Cap holder Shardul Thakur reveals turning point that rekindled IPL mindset after going unsold

Ford, GM Stocks Edge Higher After-Hours As Investors Digest Trump's Auto Tariffs: Retail Chatter Spikes Amid Mixed Analyst Views

Ford, GM Stocks Edge Higher After-Hours As Investors Digest Trump's Auto Tariffs: Retail Chatter Spikes Amid Mixed Analyst Views

CoreWeave IPO: Nvidia-Backed Data Center Company Prices IPO Below Earlier Range But Retail Calls It Fair

CoreWeave IPO: Nvidia-Backed Data Center Company Prices IPO Below Earlier Range But Retail Calls It Fair

IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran eyes KL Rahul's record after crossing 1000 IPL runs for LSG during win over SRH snt

IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran eyes KL Rahul's record after crossing 1000 IPL runs for LSG during win over SRH

Indian stock markets open flat, experts predict cautious end-of-month trading AJR

Indian stock markets open flat, experts predict cautious end-of-month trading

Recent Videos

Kunal Kamra's Top 10 Controversies: From 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami to 'Gaddar' Jibe at Eknath Shinde

Kunal Kamra's Top 10 Controversies: From 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami to 'Gaddar' Jibe at Eknath Shinde

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Video Icon
Aamir Khan’s Rare Audition Footage for Laapataa Ladies’ Sub-Inspector Role Released – Watch NOW

Aamir Khan’s Rare Audition Footage for Laapataa Ladies’ Sub-Inspector Role Released – Watch NOW

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Video Icon
Ram Charan Birthday Special: Top 10 Telugu & Hindi Hit Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Ram Charan Birthday Special: Top 10 Telugu & Hindi Hit Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Video Icon