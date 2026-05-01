Tensions rose in West Bengal before vote counting as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged potential EVM tampering. She visited a strong room after her party, the TMC, reported suspicious activity and accused rivals of attempting to manipulate the election.

Tensions escalated dramatically in West Bengal ahead of vote counting as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged possible tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), triggering a late-night political showdown between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

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In a high-stakes move, Banerjee personally visited an EVM strong room in Kolkata’s Bhabanipur area, raising concerns over the integrity of the counting process. Her visit came after TMC leaders claimed suspicious activity around EVM storage facilities, intensifying fears of electoral malpractice. According to reports, the Chief Minister warned against any attempt to manipulate results and signalled a strong response if irregularities were found.

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Calling the situation deeply alarming, Banerjee reportedly vowed to fight “life and death” to protect the sanctity of the electoral process, underlining the seriousness of the allegations.

The controversy erupted after TMC alleged that unidentified individuals were seen entering strong rooms where EVMs were kept. The party claimed CCTV footage showed these individuals accessing restricted areas without proper authorization, raising suspicions of tampering. The incident led to protests and a political standoff at multiple counting centres across Kolkata.

TMC leaders described the situation as a “murder of democracy,” accusing rivals of attempting to manipulate election outcomes. The party also raised concerns about the role of “money, muscle, and weapons” in influencing the electoral process, urging candidates to maintain round-the-clock vigilance at EVM storage sites.

In response, the Election Commission of India (ECI) firmly rejected allegations of tampering, asserting that all EVMs were secure and monitored under strict protocols. Officials clarified that movements inside strong rooms were part of standard procedures, including handling of postal ballots, and were carried out with full transparency and prior information to political parties.

Also Read: EVMs are safe and secure: Bengal CEO counters TMC's tampering charge

BJP hits back

The BJP also hit back at Banerjee’s claims, accusing the TMC of attempting to create confusion and undermine trust in democratic institutions ahead of counting day. The party maintained that the election process had been conducted fairly and that allegations were politically motivated.

The developments come amid an already charged political atmosphere in the state, where both TMC and BJP are locked in a fierce battle for power. With record voter turnout reported in several phases, stakes are unusually high, and both sides are projecting confidence in forming the next government.

Banerjee has also rejected exit poll predictions that suggested a BJP edge, asserting that her party would retain power. Reinforcing her stance, she declared, “We are forming government of Maa, Mati, Manush,” reflecting confidence in grassroots support.

This is not the first time concerns over EVM security have surfaced during the ongoing election cycle. Earlier, Banerjee had warned of potential “EVM capture” and raised issues such as power outages at storage facilities, which she linked to possible attempts at interference.

The unfolding situation highlights deep mistrust between political rivals in one of India’s most closely watched elections. While the Election Commission has sought to reassure stakeholders about the integrity of the process, the late-night drama underscores how fragile confidence in electoral systems can become during high-stakes contests.

As counting day approaches, all eyes are now on how authorities manage the situation and whether the allegations will have any impact on the credibility of the results. For now, the political temperature in West Bengal remains high, with both sides bracing for a decisive outcome in a fiercely contested election.

Also Read: BJP's Saumitra Khan calls TMC's EVM protest 'drama' in West Bengal