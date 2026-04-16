BJP's Amit Malviya claimed WB CM Mamata Banerjee is conceding defeat ahead of assembly polls, citing her 'Raha Trinamool, toh phir milenge' remark. Banerjee, however, accused the BJP of attacking Bengal's culture and urged voters to support TMC.

BJP Claims Mamata is Conceding Defeat

Bharatiya Janata Party national IT chief Amit Malviya on Thursday claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is conceding defeat ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, scheduled to be conducted in two phases on April 23 and 29.

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CM Mamata Banerjee addressed an election rally in Islampur on Wednesday, where she concluded her address with, "Phir milenge, Raha gulshan toh phool khilenge, Phir joda phool khilenge, Raha Trinamool toh phir milenge."

Responding to this, Malviya, today, claimed that Mamata has "her back to the wall", claiming that she has conceded her defeat in the Assembly polls. "In a candid admission, Mamata Banerjee acknowledges that she has her back to the wall. At a public programme, she signs off by saying, "Raha Trinamool, toh phir milenge.' But the people of West Bengal are saying: 'Na rahega Trinamool, na phir milenge," Malviya wrote in a post on X, sharing a video clip of Banerjee making the remarks.

In a candid admission, Mamata Banerjee acknowledges that she has her back to the wall. At a public programme, she signs off by saying, “Raha Trinamool, toh phir milenge.” But the people of West Bengal are saying: “Na rahega Trinamool, na phir milenge.” pic.twitter.com/Nb99JppJhK — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 16, 2026

Banerjee Hits Back, Accuses BJP of Attacking Bengal's Identity

Earlier in the day, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that people of Bengal were facing "suffering and humiliation" under BJP-ruled states and claimed attempts were being made to impose uniformity by erasing Bengal's culture and diversity.

"It pains me deeply to see the suffering and humiliation being inflicted upon them by Bangla-Birodhi BJP. Their existence is being questioned, their constitutional rights are under threat, and in BJP-ruled states, people are being tortured and tormented. They want to impose uniformity by erasing our language, our culture, our food habits, and our diversity," she said.

"They believe Bengal can be controlled from Delhi and Gujarat. They are mistaken. Bengal will never bow," she added.

Appealing to voters to support candidates of the All India Trinamool Congress in the ongoing electoral process, Banerjee urged people to place their trust in her party once again, naming several party candidates across constituencies in the state.

"It is our collective duty to ensure that Bengal remains in the hands of those who respect our Maa, protect our Mati, and stand with our Manush. I appeal to each one of you to place your trust in us once again. Support our candidates, Mosaraf Hussain from Itahar, Md. Ghulam Rabbani from Goalpokhar, Minhajul Arfin Azad from Chakulia, Krishna Kalyani from Raiganj, Satyajit Barman from Hemtabad, Nitai Baishya from Kaliaganj, Hamidul Rahaman from Chopra, Kanaia Lal Aggarwal from Islampur, Goutam Deb from Siliguri, Sanjay Kujur from Nagrakata, and all our Joraphool candidates across Bengal," she posted.

"Let your vote protect Bengal's identity. Let your vote defend its dignity. Let your vote strengthen the path of Maa-Mati-Manush," she added.

Polling in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the results of the Assembly elections scheduled to be announced on May 4. (ANI)