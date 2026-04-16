West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP as 'oppressive, authoritarian, and anti-Hindu' in a rally. She warned people not to share personal or bank details with BJP, alleging a plot to 'loot' them, and commented on poll violence.

Mamata Launches Scathing Attack on BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday launched an all-out attack on the BJP, saying it is "oppressive, authoritarian, anti-women, anti-minority, anti-Dalit". Addressing a rally here, she also accused BJP of being "anti-Adivasi and anti-Hindu".

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"They (BJP) are sending you NRC notices from Assam. Votes have been cut selectively under the name of SIR. BJP is oppressive, authoritarian, anti-women, anti-minority, anti-Dalit, anti-Rajbanshi, anti-Kamtapuri, and anti-Adivasi. They are anti-Hindu; they follow no religion--poison is the only thing in their minds. They don't speak a single word without lies. If you really had anything to do, I challenge you--why didn't you do it before the elections? Why are you filling out forms during election time?" she asked.

"Let me tell you the real reason, mothers, brothers and sisters--please stay alert. In those forms, they are taking your home address, your bank account number, your phone number--do not give anything! Otherwise, remember, they will loot whatever you have. Be careful, do not fall into this trap," she added.

CM Addresses Political Violence in Cooch Behar

The Trinamool Congress leader said political violence happening in Cooch Behar. "During our time, this did not happen. When elections are conducted under the Election Commission, the so-called 'law and order' goes into the hands of the Election Commission. Yet, I am seeing disturbances in Cooch Behar every single day.I would like to request the administration here to stop political violence. This is not the culture of Bengal. During the CPM era, there were many atrocities, a lot of political violence took place, and many people lost their lives," she said.

Today, you may think that law and order is not in my hands, but remember, tomorrow it will be in my hands. Keep that in mind. And all of you are people of Bengal--live peacefully in Bengal and work properly. I have no enemies; everyone is my friend," she said.

Elections will be held to West Bengal assembly on April 23 and 29 and results will be declared on May 4. (ANI)