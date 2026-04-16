The Supreme Court directed the EC to add voters to a supplementary list in West Bengal if their appeals succeed before polling dates. The TMC hailed this as a 'landmark victory', saying 'truth has prevailed' against the BJP's alleged conspiracy.

TMC Claims 'Landmark Victory' in Supreme Court

As the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission to issue a supplementary revised list, which will include voters in the electoral roll if their appeals succeed before the cut-off dates in West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday claimed they have "won" in the apex court adding that truth has prevailed.

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"Didi stood up for the people and Bengal stood with her. We have won in the Supreme Court and Bengal will answer again through the ballot box," TMC said in a post on X, adding, "Bengal has defended its democratic rights, and the truth has prevailed" Je Lorche Sobar Daake Sei Jetabe Bangla Maake Bengal has defended its democratic rights, and the truth has prevailed. When attempts were made to deny people their right to vote, Smt. @MamataOfficial took the fight to the Supreme Court to ensure that no rightful voter in Bengal… pic.twitter.com/JFlI1RPbwP — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 16, 2026

In another post, the TMC said, "Today, the Hon'ble Supreme Court has vindicated our fight for the rights of the people of Bengal".

The ruling TMC said that the "landmark victory" was a "slap in the face of the BJP". "This is a landmark victory for the Maa-Mati-Manush of Bengal. A vindication of Smt. @MamataOfficial's relentless fight for the democratic rights of the people. And a slap in the face of the Bangla-birodhi BJP that conspired to erase genuine voters from the electoral rolls and silence them permanently," it said.

Today, the Hon'ble Supreme Court has vindicated our fight for the rights of the people of Bengal. Invoking Article 142 of the Constitution of India, a bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi has ordered the Election Commission of India that wherever Appellate… pic.twitter.com/EqrhdABk2S — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 16, 2026

Supreme Court's Directive on Voter Lists

The development came ahead of the polls scheduled to take place on April 23. The Supreme Court ordered the poll body to ensure that wherever claims of excluded voters are allowed by the Appellate Tribunals before the polling dates between April 23 and 29, their names are incorporated in a supplementary revised electoral rolls to entitle them to exercise their right to vote.

The decision, originally pronounced during the April 13 hearing in the West Bengal SIR case, has been formally affirmed today through a detailed order uploaded on the Court's official website.

In its order, the bench led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant also clarified that merely having an appeal pending before the Appellate Tribunal would not entitle an excluded person to vote. "Therefore, invoke our powers under Article 142 of the Constitution of India and direct the ECI that, wherever the Appellate Tribunals can decide the appeals by April 21, 2026, or April 27, as the case may be, such appellate orders shall be given effect to by issuing a supplementary revised electoral roll, and all necessary consequences with respect to the right to vote shall follow. However, it goes without saying that the mere pendency of appeals preferred by excluded persons before the Appellate Tribunals shall not entitle them to exercise their right to vote", the Court noted in its order.

The Court has listed the matter for the next hearing on April 24.

On April 13, as had been reported by ANI, the Court had verbally remarked that the people whose names have been excluded from the voter list and whose appeals are pending to be adjudicated before the Appellate Tribunals would be allowed to vote if their names are included after final adjudication.

The Court's remarks had come after it was informed by the counsels appearing for the petitioner, the West Bengal government, that the names of 34 lakh people had been excluded from the voter list.

"The Judicial Officers have completed the adjudication by April 9 -- even if they had exceeded by 1-2 days, I have permitted them (to adjudicate further claims). There are 153 constituencies -- there was some spillover of 7-8 constituencies -- those names that were left out would be added to the list for the April 23 elections. Don't worry -- if their names are there, they will be voting," Justice Joymalya Bagchi had said during the hearing on April 13.

Court Addresses Security of Judicial Officers

The Court had also, in its April 13 hearing, directed the West Bengal government and the Election Commission of India (ECI) to continue and strengthen security for judicial officers (JOs) working on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The Court had said that the concern regarding the safety of JOs deputed in SIR must reach a logical conclusion and should not remain a routine administrative task.

The Court had also said that it will examine issues flagged in the NIA's interim report and noted that it wants to take the matter to its logical conclusion.

"We direct the ECl and State Government to ensure that the security already provided to judicial officers is not withdrawn. Security cover shall not be withdrawn without assessing further threat perception. Deployment of forces in terms of order passed on April 2 will consequently continue till further orders", the Court had observed.

As regards the pendency of claims in the SIR, the Court had relied on inputs from the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court and had noted that deputed judicial officers had completed verification of about 60,00,000+ claims, with only 1,822 (around 0.03%) objections left pending. The Court had also noted that a system is already in place, including 19 appellate tribunals monitored by a 3-judge committee and a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued on April 7, followed by inspection on April 10. It has also appreciated the work done by judicial officers and said it has no reason to doubt that the remaining work will be completed soon.

(ANI)