West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the BJP, alleging that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, initiated just months before the polls, has claimed 40 lives and is being used to destabilise the state government.

'SIR a BJP ploy in non-BJP states'

Announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those hospitalised, Banerjee accused the Centre of selectively implementing SIR in non-BJP-ruled states such as West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. "Due to SIR, 40 people have died. An ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh has been announced. For those in the hospital, the amount is Rs 1 lakh... Just so that the State government could not function, SIR was declared just three months before the polls. In Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Assam, elections are happening. SIR will happen in Tamil Nadu & Kerala since the BJP is not in power. It's happening in West Bengal since the BJP is not in power. Why is SIR not happening in bordering States where BJP is in power?" Mamata said.

'BJP trying to drive out minorities'

Urging people to attend hearings and fill out forms correctly, CM Mamata accused the BJP of trying to "drive out minorities, Matuas and Rajbanshis," and cautioned voters against supporting independent candidates, claiming it would indirectly benefit the BJP. "In the name of SIR, the BJP is trying to establish a detention camp in Bengal. No detention camp will be established in Bengal. The BJP must listen to me carefully! Please attend the hearing. Otherwise, your name will be deleted. We will help you. At every booth, we will set up camps to help you fill out the form properly... BJP wants to drive out minorities, Matuas, and Rajbanshish. Among those who died due to SIR are Hindu. SIR has taken whatever is left of the BJP. In Bihar, they fielded independents to cut votes. Remember, if independents cut votes, it will help the BJP... Do not vote for independent candidates, they have no stand. Take a firm decision now itself. Do not pay heed to what everyone is saying about the Waqf Act. These are communal forces. Rohingyas are in double-engine BJP States, not here," she said.

'We want to protect communal harmony'

Further, Mamata emphasised that they want to protect the communal harmony outlined in the Constitution. "... We respect all religions. We stand against communal forces. We want to protect the communal harmony that the Constitution of India has taught us to uphold... A few days ago, the Rajya Sabha released a notification stating that one cannot say Vande Mataram. Those communal forces, playing Holi with blood, must remember that when India got independence, Rabindra Tagore sang Banglar Mati Banglar Jol," she said.

LoP Adhikari writes to ECI

West Bengal is undertaking the SIR exercise alongside 11 other States and Union Territories. The Assembly Elections in the state are likely to be held in 2026. Earlier on Wednesday, West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) requesting 'stricter' monitoring mechanisms for the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

In his letter to the Election Commissioner, Adhikari urged that to "maintain neutrality" the second phase of SIR be placed strictly under the supervision of Micro Observers who should be Central Government employees. He also demanded that CCTV cover 100 per cent of the scrutiny phase and the hearing process to prevent "manipulation and to maintain full transparency of the process." (ANI)