Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir slammed CM Mamata Banerjee, alleging she works for the RSS due to the growth of its branches. He was suspended for planning to build a 'Babri Masjid' and now plans to resign from the party and may form his own.

TMC MLA Accuses Mamata of Working for RSS

Suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir intensified his attacks on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, alleging that the rapid growth of RSS branch offices in the state under her tenure shows "who the CM is working for". Speaking with ANI in Murshidabad, Kabir alleged that she is working in the interests of the RSS.

Kabir pointed out the significant increase in RSS branch offices in the state, from 400 in 2011 to 12,000 currently, implying Banerjee's alignment with the organisation. He questioned the criticism he faced for planning to construct a mosque, given the state's expenditure on building a Jagannath temple. Kabir's comments have added fuel to the ongoing political fire in the state.

Kabir said, "After the Assembly elections in the state in 2011, when Mamata Banerjee became the CM, at that time, there were more than 400 RSS branch offices in the state. Today, that number has reached 12,000. This shows who the CM is working for."

Escalating his criticism, Kabir questioned the government's financial priorities and accused the Chief Minister of selective outrage. "Who spent money from the state treasury to build the Jagannath temple?... Then why is there so much anger toward me for wanting to construct a mosque?" he asked.

Suspension Over 'Babri Masjid' Remark

Kabir's remarks come hours after the TMC suspended him over his remarks in which he claimed that he would inaugurate a Babri Masjid in the state's Murshidabad district on December 6. Earlier, after his suspension from TMC, Kabir launched a fresh round of attacks on Mamata Banerjee, questioning his inclusion in the party in the first place.

"When she first came to power, she got 182 seats. I needed her. I was included in the party. Why was this done to me for 12-13 years? Why was I inducted into the party?" he said.

Continuing his remarks on Mamata Banerjee "doing RSS work," Kabir said, "Today, the CM builds Jagannath Temple by taking funds from people, who give funds for Durga Puja. Muslim clerics are given an allowance of Rs 3000; clubbing all allowances, Rs 54,000 is being given. While Rs 1,10,000 is given to committees every year. She is doing RSS work."

Kabir to Resign from TMC, May Form New Party

Earlier today, Kabir, in a strong statement targeting the West Bengal Chief Minister, said to reporters, "The Chief Minister should be an ex-Chief Minister. In 2026, the Chief Minister will not become the Chief Minister, will not be sworn in, and will be branded as an ex-Chief Minister."

Meanwhile, earlier today, West Bengal MLA Kabir said that he will resign from the party tomorrow, and might even announce his own party on December 22. "I will resign from TMC tomorrow. If required, I will announce a new party on December 22," the suspended party leader told reporters.

Kabir said that he had been summoned by the party district president for the meeting. "I have come here for a meeting with the district president, will give a reaction later. But I have been suspended from the party, not as an MLA, let the meeting happen first," he told reporters.

TMC Hits Back, Alleges 'Divisional Politics'

According to Kolkata Mayor and TMC leader Firhad Hakim, Kabir had been "warned" about his statements previously, and as such, questioning his motives, the party has suspended him. "We noticed that one of our MLAs from Murshidabad suddenly declared that he would build the Babri Masjid. Why suddenly Babri Masjid? We already warned him. As per the decision of our party, TMC, we are suspending MLA Humayun Kabir," the Kolkata mayor and state minister said in a press conference.

Alleging a "BJP policy in promoting a divisional politics", the Kolkata Mayor said, "Why 6th December? Why did Humayun Kabir not choose another name? He can build school or college in Murshidabad."

The mayor said, "We think this is BJP policy in trying to divide Bengal by religious matter. BJP believe in divisional politics. BJP has played this type of card before elections. I think Humayun Kabir stepped up into this divisional politics."

Details of Controversial Plan

Kabir had earlier revealed his plan to lay the foundation stone of a "Babri Masjid" in Beldanga, Murshidabad district, on December 6, day after tomorrow. "We will lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid on 6th December in Beldanga, Murshidabad district," he had said.

He had earlier sparked controversy by announcing that the project would take three years and that various Muslim leaders would participate. "We will lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid on December 6 in Beldanga, Murshidabad district. It will take three years to complete. Various Muslim leaders will participate in that event," he said.