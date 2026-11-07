Mamata Banerjee accused BJP members of attacking a Kali Puja celebration and the home of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata, citing political rivalry and hooliganism as the primary motives behind the late-night disruption.

Mamata Banerjee Alleges BJP Hooliganism in Kalighat

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "hooliganism" and alleged that a "gang of thugs" attacked a Kali Puja celebration in Kolkata's Kalighat area in the early hours of the day, following an alleged attack on the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee. Police reached Abhishek Banerjee's residence after he alleged that his house was attacked around 2 am.

Mamata Banerjee, reacting to the incident, questioned the alleged disruption of traditional puja celebrations in the locality ahead of Kali Puja and Diwali. "Tomorrow is Kali Puja and Diwali. Last night, at 2:00 AM, an attack was carried out at Abhishek Banerjee’s house. This is our locality, a route through which many processions of Goddess Kali pass. Why are you causing such a disturbance? You have revoked permissions for our traditional, long-standing pujas while allowing new ones to be held instead. Furthermore, you prevented our local clubs from functioning last night... We are part of the 'INDIA' alliance, and this is the reason for their anger," TMC chief said.

Allegations of Targeted Disruption

Accusing the BJP of creating disturbances in the area, Mamata Banerjee alleged that groups of people were arriving late at night to disrupt their activities. "There is complete hooliganism going on. People show up here at 2:00 or 3:00 in the morning... If you dare to use a bulldozer, why do you come here at 3:00 in the morning with a gang of thugs to attack a Kali Puja celebration?.. We are carrying out party-related work here, and you are coming to disrupt it," she said.

The TMC leader also alleged that permissions for traditional puja celebrations had been revoked while a new puja was allowed to be organised on the main road, obstructing access to their own celebration. "This is completely illegal. Look at the club in our area; they wouldn't let us carry on with our activities all night long. Look at the 'puja' that has been set up right on the main road; it was granted illegal permission. A 'puja' was never held there before; it used to take place inside. Yesterday evening, around 9:00 PM, they placed it right at the road bend, effectively blocking access to our own 'puja'. What is this? This is pure high-handedness and oppression. You want to bring in bulldozers? Go ahead—run your bulldozers over us, over our very bodies," she said.

TMC MP Kirti Azad on Law and Order

Meanwhile, TMC MP Kirti Azad also raised concerns over the alleged attack, claiming that Abhishek Banerjee had faced seven life-threatening attacks in the last six months. He said he had written to the Lok Sabha Speaker, highlighting what he described as a breakdown of law and order in West Bengal. "The state of law and order in West Bengal is perhaps unlike anything seen anywhere else... Abhishek Banerjee has been the target of 7 life-threatening attacks in the last six months alone. I have written to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha regarding this, highlighting the complete breakdown of law and order in West Bengal; the police are effectively 'turning a blind eye' to the situation..." Azad said.

Claiming that CCTV footage was available, Azad alleged that individuals armed with stones and sticks attacked the premises for 30 to 45 minutes around 2 am on Abhishek Banerjee's birthday and attempted to damage property. He also alleged that small local shops in the vicinity were demolished. "CCTV footage exists for every one of these incidents. Today happens to be Abhishek Banerjee’s birthday; at 2:00 AM, CCTV footage captured individuals, armed with stones and sticks, spending 30 to 45 minutes attacking the premises and attempting to destroy property. They even demolished small, local shops nearby," he said.

Azad further alleged that the police did not arrest anyone involved in the incident and instead escorted the alleged perpetrators away. "When the police arrived, they did not arrest anyone; instead, they escorted the perpetrators away as if they were companions, ushering them along..." he said. Calling for political differences to remain separate from personal attacks, the TMC MP warned against targeting political opponents and said such incidents should not be allowed to happen. "Such incidents must not be allowed to happen. I want to tell all those in the BJP: political battles are one thing, but making it personal is wrong, because if the tables turn, the same could happen to you. And, as the saying goes, what goes around comes around..." he said. Further details regarding the alleged attack and police action are awaited.

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