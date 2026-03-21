At an Eid celebration in Kolkata, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee declared the TMC's primary goal is to oust the BJP. She vowed to fight against the SIR issue and accused the BJP of being a 'party of goons and thieves' trying to impose President's Rule.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the Eid-Al-Fitr celebrations, which were held at Red Road in the heart of Central Kolkata on Saturday. During the gathering, the West Bengal Chief Minister declared that the Trinamool Congress's primary objective is to oust the BJP from the state and to protect the country from the party's influence. "Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil mein hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil mein hai..May Allah bless you...May India and Bengal prosper...Raise your self so high that before every fate, God Himself asks the servant, tell me, what is your will...We have just one intent - to remove BJP and protect the nation," said Banerjee.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Attacks BJP on 'SIR' Issue

Ahead of the state Assembly elections, the West Bengal Chief Minister further launched a scathing attack on the central ruling party BJP, over the SIR issue, declaring that she will continue the fight against SIR and vowed that she won't let PM Modi snatch away the rights of the people. She went on to describe the BJP as a "party of goons and thieves. "...People's names were deleted in SIR. I went from Kolkata to Delhi, from Calcutta High Court to the Supreme Court for this. I hope that people's rights are safeguarded. I stand with everyone in Bengal, with all castes, communities and creeds. I will continue this fight...We will not let Modi ji snatch away our rights...You are trying to forcibly control our Govt, you want to impose President's Rule. Still, we won't be scared. Jo darte hain, wo marte hain. Jo ladte hain, wo zindagi mein kamyab hote hain...BJP is a party of thieves and goons, a party of traitors...There are also traitors who take money from BJP to divide votes. To them, I would say - "Muddai lakh bura chahe to kya hota hai, wahi hota hai jo manzoore khuda hota hai," said Banerjee.

Warns Against Attempts to Create Unrest

Earlier, the state Chief Minister, while launching a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led Centre, alleged administrative interference and raised concerns over governance during the election period. Speaking in Kolkata, during the launch of Trinamool Congress party's manifesto for West Bengal Assembly elections, Banerjee alleged that forces from border areas were attempting to bring in money and arms to create unrest and riots in the state, claiming this could lead to the imposition of indirect President's Rule.

She called on the people of Bengal to protect the state's unity and resist efforts that threaten peace and democracy. "My appeal to the people of Bengal: remain united and vigilant. Do not let fear stop you, and do not accept bribes or inducements. Forces from across the border are trying to bring money, arms, and unrest to create riots in our state. They aim to destabilise Bengal and impose indirect control through President's Rule. We have fulfilled all our promises of development and progress. Now, it is your duty to protect Bengal's unity and resist any attempts to undermine it. Stand together, remain strong, and ensure that the government accountable to the people prevails," she said.

Alleges 'Undeclared President's Rule'

Banerjee remarked that the current situation resembles an "undeclared President's Rule," alleging that democratic processes are being undermined. She added that there is a growing perception among people that governance has been affected.

Hence, the West Bengal Chief Minister called on citizens to remain vigilant and uphold democratic values. "All of this gives the impression of an undeclared form of central control, almost like a President's Rule without officially declaring it. This raises serious questions about governance and fairness, especially during elections. Many people feel that the system is being disrupted and that there is a lack of clear, people-focused policies. At such a time, the responsibility lies with all of us as citizens to stay aware, think critically, and work towards protecting democratic values and the future of the country," Banerjee said. (ANI)