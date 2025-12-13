West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ordered a high-level enquiry into the chaos and mismanagement at Lionel Messi's event in Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium. She apologised to the star and his fans after alleged vandalism by disgruntled attendees.

Mamata Banerjee Orders High-Level Enquiry

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday ordered a high-level enquiry after chaos erupted during football icon Lionel Messi's appearance at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata, expressing regret over the mismanagement and apologising to the Argentine legend, his fans and sports lovers.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Chief Minister's remarks came after disgruntled fans, upset over poor crowd management and Messi's brief appearance at the venue, allegedly vandalised parts of the stadium. The incident prompted the state government to announce the constitution of an enquiry committee to fix responsibility and recommend corrective measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

CM Expresses Shock, Apologises to Messi

In a post on social media platform X, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was deeply disturbed by the events that unfolded at the stadium. " I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I was on my way to the stadium to attend the event along with thousands of sports lovers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer, Lionel Messi," the Chief Minister said in her post.

"I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident. I am constituting an enquiry committee under the chairmanship of Justice (Retd.) Ashim Kumar Ray, with the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Department, as members," she added.

The Chief Minister further stated that the committee would conduct a detailed probe into the incident. "The committee will conduct a detailed enquiry into the incident, fix responsibility, and recommend measures to prevent such occurrences in the future. Once again, I extend my heartfelt apologies to all sports lovers," Banerjee said.

Disgruntled Fans Criticise Mismanagement

Following this, several frustrated fans criticised ministers and politicians for monopolising Messi's time and failing to deliver promised attractions, such as actor Shah Rukh Khan. Speaking to ANI, angry fans accused the Ministers and politicians of hogging Messi's time and failing to deliver on promises, such as securing Cine Star Shah Rukh Khan for the event.

"Absolutely terrible event. He came for just 10 minutes. All the leaders and ministers surrounded him. We couldn't see anything. He didn't take a single kick or a single penalty. They said they would bring Shah Rukh Khan too. They didn't bring anyone. He came for 10 minutes and left. So much money, emotions, and time wasted. We couldn't see anything," said one fan

"We are very disappointed... My child was very excited to see Messi... I think it's a scam for the people. When Messi arrived, everyone surrounded him," another fan told ANI.

One angry fan claimed that he had bought a ticket for Rs 12 thousand but didn't see Lionel Messi's face during the event. "Only leaders and actors were surrounding Messi...Why did they call us then... We have got a ticket for 12 thousand, but we were not even able to see his face," he said.

A fan of star footballer Lionel Messi said, "Absolutely terrible event. He came for just 10 minutes. All the leaders and ministers surrounded him. We couldn't see anything. He didn't take a single kick or a single penalty. They said they would bring Shah Rukh Khan too. They didn't bring anyone. He came for 10 minutes and left. So much money, emotions, and time wasted. We couldn't see anything."

Messi Virtually Unveils 70-Foot Statue

Earlier, Messi virtually inaugurated a 70-foot-tall statue of himself at Lake Town in Kolkata on Saturday, along with West Bengal Minister and Sree Bhumi Sporting Club President Sujit Bose. The Argentine football legend arrived in the City of Joy early on Saturday morning to an overwhelming reception from fans. Enthusiastic supporters gathered in large numbers across key locations in Kolkata, eager to catch a glimpse of the global football icon, reflecting the immense popularity Messi enjoys in the country, particularly in West Bengal.

Demonstrating its admiration for Lionel Messi, the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club has completed construction of a massive 70-foot iron statue in Lake Town, South Dum Dum, Kolkata. The statue depicts Messi holding the FIFA World Cup trophy, symbolising his historic triumph with Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The statue will be virtually unveiled by Messi himself, making the occasion even more special for fans. (ANI)