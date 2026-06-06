Hotel cook Keshav Negi has been remanded to two-day police custody by a Saket court in connection with the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy. The hotel's owner, Lovkesh Bajaj, is already in custody for the incident that killed 21 people.

The Saket court on Saturday remanded hotel cook Keshav Negi for two days of police custody. He has been arrested in connection with the Malviya Nagar Fire tragedy.

Lovkesh Bajaj, owner of Flourish Stays Hotel in Malviya Nagar, has been in police custody in connection with the fire tragedy that claimed 21 lives and left 28 others injured, including foreign nationals.

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Details of the Arrest and Remand

Keshav Negi was produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Bhanu Pratap Singh after his arrest by the Delhi Police. After hearing the application seeking custodial remand, the court granted two days of police custody.

While seeking Keshav Negi's custodial remand, the Delhi police said that his custodial remand is required to investigate the case. The police also said that the fire broke out due to the leakage of Cooking gas.

On the other hand, while opposing the remand application, advocate Mrityunjay Kumar Singh and Rahul Aggarwal said that the reason for the fire was a short circuit. However, the police opposed the claim.

Charges and Owner's Custody Proceedings

The police have booked Lovekesh Bajaj under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Section 326(g) (mischief by fire), Section 324(5) (mischief causing damage to property), Section 125 (endangering life and personal safety of others), and Section 287 (negligent conduct with fire). Now Keshav Negi has been arrested in the same case.

The fire broke out at Flourish Stay Hotel in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, on the morning of June 3. According to the FIR, 21 persons were killed, and 28 others sustained injuries in the incident.

While opposing the police custody application, Bajaj's counsel had argued that all relevant facts were already known to investigators and that no custodial interrogation was required. The defence also questioned whether the procedural requirements relating to the arrest had been complied with.

However, after examining the arrest records, the court found that the grounds and reasons for arrest had been duly communicated to the accused in writing and that information regarding his arrest had been provided to his wife.

"Considering the serious allegations against the accused of committing an offence punishable with imprisonment for life, this Court is of the view that the arrest of the accused Lovkesh Bajaj is lawful and justified," the court had observed.

Seeking four days' police custody, the investigating agency had submitted that custodial interrogation was necessary to identify and verify details of workers and employees associated with the hotel, trace and apprehend hotel manager Rakesh and accountant Jay Mishra, recover ownership and operational documents, electricity records, guest registers, booking details, financial records and bank documents, and seize electronic devices and digital evidence connected with the case.

Allowing the plea, the court had noted that the investigation was at a nascent stage and that custodial interrogation was required to ascertain the facts leading to the incident and examine alleged lapses in compliance with mandatory legal requirements. The court had further held that police custody was necessary to trace other persons whose roles had surfaced during the investigation and to recover relevant documentary and electronic evidence.

"Considering that the investigation is at the initial stage, this Court is of the view that custodial interrogation of the accused is necessary for the discovery of relevant facts leading to the incident and to verify the alleged lapses in compliance with mandatory laws," the court said while granting four days' police custody of Bajaj.