Two men were arrested in Malkajgiri after a hit-and-run incident on Feb 9. After rear-ending a car, they were chased by the victims. When one victim, M Sathish, tried to stop their car, the driver allegedly ran over him, causing severe injuries.

Two persons were arrested for allegedly rash driving and causing injuries to a man in Mallapur under Kushaiguda police station limits in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on February 9. The incident occurred when the person identified as Uppari Mahesh driving a car rearended the second car and fled the scene. Occupants of the car that hit Panuganti Raju and his colleagues, chased the first car and caught it near the NTR Statue Signal. When one of them, M Sathish, tried to stop the vehicle, Uppari Mahesh allegedly drove over him, causing severe injuries. Sathish was admitted to Srikara Raghavendra Hospital for treatment.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police Complaint and Arrests

The accused men, Mahesh and Anagandula Tarun, were arrested and produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody. Kushaiguda police said, "On Monday, at 8:50 hrs they recieved a petition from Panuganti Raju 20 years stating that on February 9 at about 8 pm he, along with his colleagues Vijay Kumar and M. Sathish, Age: 45 years were travelling from Mallapur to Rampally. When they reached Mallapur X Road, the driver of another vehicle who was proceeding in the same direction, drove the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner, hit their car from behind and ran away from there."

Kushaiguda police further said, "Based on the above complaint, a case and the accused persons Uppari Mahesh, 23 yrs and Anagandula Tarun, 22 yrs were arrested and produced before the court on February 13 for judicial remand." (ANI)